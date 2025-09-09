Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: JL Giles, NordVPN, Stephanie Williams

Stephanie Williams And JL Giles Have The Avengers Break Into NordVPN

Stephanie Williams and JL Giles have The Avengers break into NordVPN, kinda, in a new Marvel custom comic book

NordVPN seems to be having a bit of a renaissance now. So why not have an artistic one as well? Stephanie Williams, JL Giles and Chris Sotomayor have created an Avengers comic book with Marvel Special Projects that acts as an advertisement for NordVPN, The Only Certainty Is Change.

"In this story, the Avengers — Black Widow, Black Panther, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Hulk — take on the Super-Adaptoid, a dangerous android that can copy the powers of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. It's a story about adapting and staying strong against threats that never stop changing. Like the Avengers adjust their strategy to defeat a powerful new enemy, NordVPN is constantly improving to keep you safer in a digital world full of challenges with features like Threat Protection Pro™ and top-grade encryption… In a world constantly shifting beneath their feet, even heroes must adapt. Marvel and NordVPN unite in this exclusive digital comic to tell a bold new story about transformation and the power of staying one step ahead."

And also lets you watch pornography and pirate content without restriction. Just saying. Video version above, comic book version below… that's if NordVPN will let you.

