Steve Ditko Amazing Spider-Man #37 Splash Page Original Art For Sale

The original artwork to the opening splash page from 1966's Amazing Spider-Man #37 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, featuring Norman Osborn, J Jonah Jameson, Gwen Stacy, is up for auction. Indeed, this is the first drawing of Norman Osborn in the comic where he is finally named, after previously popping up in cameos. And the only splash page Steve Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man, drew Gwen Stacy on, even if she is a little small. It's all part of Heritage Auctions' Platinum collection, and it is going under the hammer on Thursday. Currently, this page has bids of up to $186,000, days ahead of selling. How much higher could it go?

Here's how Heritage Auctions describes the classic find, now up for sale.

Steve Ditko Amazing Spider-Man #37 Splash Page 1 Norman Osborn and Gwen Stacy Original Art (Marvel, 1966). To quote the page… "We hate to brag, but… …this one's a DOOZY!"

This issue has the first named appearance of Norman Osborn. The Green Goblin, arguably Spider-Man's greatest enemy, had appeared a few times already, but at this point no one knew he was secretly Norman Osborn! Norman appeared in one panel with J. Jonah Jameson at their club in issue #27, but he went unnamed at the time. But on Page 10 of this issue, we finally get a name for that unmistakable haircut! And there he is on this splash page, right behind J. Jonah Jameson!

This also has the distinction of being the only Ditko splash page that Gwen Stacy appeared on, and one of only about 20 total pages she was on during his tenure on the book. The page features a maskless Spider-Man, and J. Jonah Jameson as well. The twice-up scale beauty was created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". The header banner is a stat paste-up. There is some minor wear and staining. In Excellent condition.