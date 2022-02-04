Steve Wacker Leaves Marvel For... Something Else

Steve Wacker was a Sports Editor at Associated Press and an editor at DC Comics for six years before he was headhunted for Marvel Comics in the Bill Jemas era, and has been a Marvel guy for over fifteen years. But he won't make it to sixteen.

Joining as a Senior Editor from 2006 to 2013, working principally on the Spider-Man titles, including the infamous One More Day and Brand New Day, Bleeding Cool broke the original story that Steve Wacker switched coasts to become VP-Animation, Development & Current Series, before becoming VP, Development, Marvel Television & New Media in 2017. Since then he has been VP, Creative Development, VP, Creative and Content Development, and most recently VP, Head of Content, Digital Media at Marvel Entertainment for the last two-and-and-a-bit years. But now he is off… somewhere. He tweeted out the news rather than let Bleeding Cool scoop it again, saying;

(Thread) Morning! For those that know me and like me, I've got a bit of good news. For those that can't stand me, I've got some REALLY good news! After an Incredible, Amazing, & Fantastic decade and a half (that's 15 years for any Mets fans who might be having trouble with the math), I am leaving Marvel for a new opportunity. I'll talk about where I am going later today, but I wanted to sincerely thank Dan Buckley, Joe Quesada, Tom Brevoort, and David Bogart for giving me this gig in the first place. (And Jeph Loeb and Pete Tomasi for helping convince me to take it! From Comics to Animation to TV to Digital Media, I've had more fun in this joint than seems fair and have been surrounded and supported by some breathtakingly creative people every step of the way. Thanks to all of you. Special thanks to Ellie Pyle, Tom Brennan and Sana Amanat who were my partners-in-crime longer than anyone. And my hats off to the entire Digital Media Content and Creative team for making me feel at home these past couple of years and helping spread Marvel's imagination and spirit into all sorts of different media.

As I was saying… Marvel is in stronger shape than ever due to stories told by the best storytellers and creators in all of recorded history (well aside from Aesop, I guess). All of which were shepherded by someone smart on the inside who knew enough to recognize talent. And over the past 15 years, I've been lucky to have a front row seat for the rise of a real Marvel Age that fans like me (and you) used to just dream about. But now I've got seats in a new section … and the view is gonna be even better.

Anyway…that's it. I'm still working today with some actual content presentations happening within the larger corporation (wish me luck!), but I just wanted folks who might care to know about this bit of news.

Monday's a Brand New Day for me… but for today I'm still Making Marvel Mine!