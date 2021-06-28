A Stitch Revealed In Teen Titans Academy Yearbook (Spoilers)

Stitch is a new character for Teen Titans Academy, who was linked to the character of Ragman. In the comic book, Matt Price called them an androgynous ragdoll that has magically come to life, though Stitch prefers describing themselves as a nonbinary effigy.

And they do look like Ragman. However, Bleeding Cool learns that intomorrow's Teen Titans Academy 2021 Yearbook we learn that they may have a connection to another Golden Age character instead. And more besides – the first issue gave Stitch a few verbal curiosities.

But maybe they weren't curiosities at all? Maybe Stitch was just telling the truth, As in Teen Titans Yearbook, they are visited by another, who gives them quite the title.

President Stitch – president of what? And the relationship between Doctor Fate and Stitch is one of master and young apprentice? Or is there more?

"See you next week, pops". Is Stitch the child of Doctor Fate? And which Doctor Fate? The current Fate created by Paul Levitz and Sonny Liew is the medical student Khalid Nassour. According to Levitz, Dan DiDio and Jim Lee wanted a different feel from the original incarnation when Gardner Fox created him during the Golden Age of Comic Books. But is this fate old enough to have had a teenage child of his own? Or is Stitch created in a different fashion, animated rags? Khalid was recently freed in Justice League Dark, but there have been plenty of others who have word the golden helmet. Teen Titans Academy is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY 2021 YEARBOOK #1 CVR A VARIOUS

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Various

As the first quarter of classes draws to an end at Teen Titans Academy, get a closer look at the how students such as the mysterious Stitch enrolled, catch up with the status of Beast Boy and Raven's relationship, and maybe, just maybe, get some clues on the origin of the new Red X!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 06/29/2021