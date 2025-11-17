Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Murewa Ayodele, storm

Storm: Earth's Mightiest Ongoing Series

Article Summary Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant is officially an ongoing Marvel series, not limited to five issues.

Writer Murewa Ayodele confirms the series continues, urging readers to support for a longer run.

The story explores Storm's new life chapter, from Japanese tea ceremonies to masquerades and funerals.

Rogue Storm #3 ties into Age of Revelation, pitting Storm and Rogue against a powerful magical threat.

In the Marvel X-Men February 2026 solicits and solicitations, recently released, they listed the new Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant series as follows;

STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #1 (OF 5)

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by FEDERICA MANCIN

THE WAR ABOVE ALL THUNDERS LOUDER AND CLOSER. As the cosmos braces for annihilation, Storm, unaware of the coming threat, turns her gaze inward – to her home – to Earth. The Earth's Mightiest Mutant becomes Earth's protector once more… in a daring new chapter of her life. In this new beginning, Storm shares a Japanese tea ceremony with an enemy and visits France for a masquerade with monsters. However, it all ends in a gut-wrenching funeral… for in this new era of Ororo Munroe, Mistress Death is never far behind.

Well, it's not one of five. At least not officially. Writer Murewa Ayodele posted to social media earlier today, saying, "Just confirmed from the Marvel offices. The announcement this weekend had an error. STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT is an ongoing series as originally announced. Of course, as with all ongoings, we still need your continued support to have a long run."

So there you go. #1 (OF 5) no more. Ororo is ongoing… for now. While for his mini-series, part of Age Of Revelation, he adds "OGUE STORM #3 sneak peeks. We'll get to see Primal Storm cut loose with her magical abilities and how the series ties into the Age of Revelation's overall plot" while clarifying "This is Storm after she invoked Sango's flames…"

Rogue Storm #3 is out of the 17th of December…

Rogue Storm #3 (of 3) by Murewa Ayodele, Roland Boschi

CHAPTER THREE: THE DEVOURER! X YEARS LATER, as a result of the actions of ROGUE and STORM, an ancient evil has been let loose upon the world. Sorcerers are meeting their brutal ends. Magical defenses from DOCTOR DOOM, DAIMON HELLSTROM, THE SCARLET WITCH, DOCTOR STRANGE and many Marvel mystics prove futile. With the help of the disgraced sorcerer DANIEL DRUMM (DOCTOR VOODOO's ghost twin brother, who died in his very first appearance), ROGUE and STORM will face the ancient evil one final time.

