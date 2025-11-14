Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: colossus, deadpool, Magik, storm

Marvel's X-Men February 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Marvel’s X-Men February 2026 Solicits And Solicitations Launching Cyclops, Generation X-23, Storm and Wade Wilson: Deadpool, Magik & Colossus

Article Summary Marvel's X-Men launch into February 2026 with new series and bold directions after Age of Revelation ends

Cyclops returns to alter mutantkind's fate, kicking off the Shadows of Tomorrow era of X-Men storytelling

Exciting new solo titles debut for Generation X-23, Storm, Magik & Colossus, Deadpool, and Rogue

Classic teams and creators return for Uncanny X-Men, Wolverine, and more, with new threats and mysteries

Marvel's X-Men titles are still all up in the Age Of Revelation, but in February 2026 that will all be back amongst the present day nd dealing with the consequences, including how "Cyclops will return to the present armed with knowledge to alter mutantkind's fate forever, ushering in the SHADOWS OF TOMORROW, the next era of X-Men storytelling!"

Revealed last month at New York Comic Con, SHADOWS OF TOMORROW sees the return of hit ongoing titles like UNCANNY X-MEN by Gail Simone and David Marquez, WOLVERINE by Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo, and X-MEN by Jed MacKay and Tony Daniel. Acclaimed solo titles like Storm and Magik also undergo exciting evolutions, becoming STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT by returning writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Federica Mancin and MAGIK & COLOSSUS which reunites creative team Ashley Allen and Germán Peralta. New solo limited series include CYCLOPS by Alex Paknadel and Roge Antonio and ROGUE by Erica Schultz and Luigi Zagaria, and exciting new ongoing series launches include GENERATION X-23 by Jody Houser and Jacopo Camagni, DEADPOOL: WADE WILSON by Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw, and INGLORIOUS X-FORCE by Tim Seeley and Michael Sta. Maria. And there's more to come, including a new ongoing series by Exceptional X-Men writer Eve L. Ewing that will be announced next week! A terrifying glimpse at 10 years into the future revealed a world ravaged by the X-Virus and stripped of free will, all orchestrated by one of the X-Men! Back in present day, it's time to embrace bold action, strengthen alliances, and empower the next generation! United, the X-Men will save mutantkind's future and ensure their dream isn't darkened by the SHADOWS OF TOMORROW! Read on to learn what's to come this February, including a special milestone issue of X-MEN by series writer Jed MacKay and superstar artist Tony Daniel, continuing his grand return to interior artwork with a special three-issue arc!" X-MEN #25

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by TONY DANIEL

SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

Against all odds, Cyclops returns from the Age of Revelation, and with a dire warning for all X-Men everywhere. But there's trouble on more than one front – who is the mutant newly put in charge of O*N*E, and what danger does that spell for the X-Men?

CYCLOPS #1 (OF 5)

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

CYCLOPS UNLEASHED!

Scott Summers is a mutant who is always in near-total control of his powers and his emotions. But what happens when he's separated from the X-Men, lost in a mountain wilderness without the visor that keeps his devastating powers in check? And will he be able to stay alive when Donald Pierce and his cyborgs, the Reavers, are hunting him?

GENERATION X-23 #1

Written by JODY HOUSER

Art by JACOPO CAMAGNI

HER NAME IS WOLVERINE. BUT THE LEGEND OF X-23 GROWS.

Laura Kinney was brainwashed and trained from birth to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She's long put that life behind her…but it seems she hasn't quite outrun it yet! When Laura and Gabby encounter someone who seems to be their long-lost friend, the harrowing plot they uncover will turn their worlds upside down. The next generation of X-subjects is here, and they follow in the deadly footsteps of X-23!

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #2

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by MICHAEL STA. MARIA

HELL TO PAY…

Hellverine must face demonic temptation…and it's all part of Cable's secret agenda! Plus: Meet the hidden agent who's been stalking X-Force from the shadows. The mysteries deepen, and the action amplifies as the true mission comes into focus…

MAGIK & COLOSSUS #1 (OF 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

THE MUTANT SIBLINGS REUNITE!

Illyana Rasputin is a cynical sorceress with power harnessed from the dark realm of Limbo. Piotr Rasputin is made of metal, but with a heart much softer than his exterior. But despite being family, blood does not run thicker than water! When they return to their mother country, they discover ancient monsters from Russian folklore preying on the innocent! Can these two mutant siblings set aside their differences to save their country? ROGUE #2 (OF 5)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

MOTHER KNOWS BEST!

Rogue and Mystique have always had a complicated relationship, and it's not getting any easier. Rather than tell the whole truth, Mystique channels Destiny and gives Rogue a vague summary of what happened that night at Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S. all those years ago. Rogue thought her Brotherhood of Evil Mutants days were behind her, but that couldn't be further from the truth. With the cryptic visions of her past plaguing her present, Rogue finds an inhospitable group of mutant haters on her road to the truth. Mystique continues to hold back crucial information as Rogue feels herself driven mad by visions of Sabretooth and the Constrictor on a mission long forgotten.

STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #1 (OF 5)

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by FEDERICA MANCIN

THE WAR ABOVE ALL THUNDERS LOUDER AND CLOSER.

As the cosmos braces for annihilation, Storm, unaware of the coming threat, turns her gaze inward – to her home – to Earth. The Earth's Mightiest Mutant becomes Earth's protector once more… in a daring new chapter of her life. In this new beginning, Storm shares a Japanese tea ceremony with an enemy and visits France for a masquerade with monsters. However, it all ends in a gut-wrenching funeral… for in this new era of Ororo Munroe, Mistress Death is never far behind.

UNCANNY X-MEN #23

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by DAVID MARQUEZ

A forgotten vow from one of the team comes back to haunt them all in the most shocking way imaginable, as ghastly guest stars from Marvel's past threaten to take one of our most beloved mutants into their number forever! Can the Uncanny X-Men stop their friend from being taken to WHERE MONSTERS DWELL?

UNCANNY X-MEN #24

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by DAVID MARQUEZ

FROM A KISS TO A CURSE!

The Uncanny X-Men are the only force standing in front of a murderers' row of monsters, killers and creatures, and Jubilee may fall off the vampire wagon, just for a start! It's MONSTERS vs. MUTANTS and they're BOTH out for blood! WOLVERINE #15

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MIKE HENDERSON

ALPHA FLIGHT VS. WOLVERINE!

It's Department H's premier strike team versus their most famous alum as Wolverine throws down with Alpha Flight! And if Logan can't reason with them, mutant lives are at stake. WOLVERINE #16

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MIKE HENDERSON

SECRET WEAPONS!

Alpha Flight and Department H unleash a lethal weapon against Logan. Have they found a way to kill the unkillable mutant?

Plus: Silver Sable – against the ropes and fighting for her life!

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW

DANGEROUS. UNHINGED. DEADLY.

Deadpool is a man on the brink, and that means the jobs are deadlier, the stakes are higher and the humor is darker than ever before. But Wade Wilson isn't laughing. A dark memory haunts Deadpool, as a mysterious client leads him down a troubling path. This way lies redemption? No, something far worse. Wade can never be forgiven for what he's done…

