Strange Mysteries #3 Is Super Rare & Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Strange Mysteries #3 is one of the rarest horror books you will ever hope to get your hands on. Featuring a fantastic vampire cover, this CGC 9.4 copy of the book, taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now, is not only the highest graded copy in the CGC Census but is also only the third copy they have ever seen come through there. It seems to me that it should be sitting at more than $825, which is what it is selling for as of this writing. Check out one of the rarest horror comics you will ever see below.

Strange Mysteries #3 Is One Of The Best Vampire Covers Ever

"Strange Mysteries #3 Northford Pedigree (Superior Comics, 1952) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages. This is just the third copy of issue #3 that we have ever seen, and the other two were FN+ 6.5 copies! The vampire cover is as impressive as the single highest grade would indicate. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $725. CGC census 11/21: 1 in 9.4, none higher. From the Black Cat Collection."Pit of Terror"; A woman considers buying a castle; She accidentally removes a stake from a vampire, restoring him to life. She falls under the vampire's spell. "Fleshless Horror"; A reporter interviews a recluse; The recluse has no flesh on her head and limbs; The recluse prepares to take the reporter's flesh for her head and arms. "Face with the Blood-smeared Mouth" text story. "Witch Curse"; A woman drinks a potion that allows her to read thoughts but has the side effect of aging; Her friend doesn't recognize her and shoots her. "Peril from Afar"; A college student communicates with Jupiter; Mars attacks Jupiter but is repelled; Mars attacks the Earth; Jupiter pulls the Earth out of orbit to save it.

There are quite a few stories in there, though even if you bought this comic, you couldn't read it. Such is life when buying CGC comics. Go here to check out more info or to place a bid on this one. While there, look around at the other horror books taking bids today.