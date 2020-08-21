Stranger Things, D&D, Crossover on Cover of Next Week's Previews

Next Wednesday's edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Preview catalogue features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning November 2020. And it is slowly going up online right now, cover by cover. Talking of covers, the front cover features Dark Horse Comics' Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons while the back cover features another cover – that of Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover from Image Comics.

ANd here are some more details for the catalogue in question, courtesy of Diamond Comic Distributors, with everything except DC Comics. For now…

ON OUR FRONT COVER: Before battling the Demogorgon, a group of friends come together by playing role-playing games Dark Horse Comics' crossover with IDW Publishing, Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons from writers Jody Houser and Jim Zub and artist Diego Galindo. ON OUR BACK COVER: Danny Cates, Geoff Shaw, and Dee Cunniffee imagine a world where fiction is reality itself in Image Comics' Crossover. ON OUR CATALOG SPINE: The rage of the Green Goliath is unleashed in Diamond Select Toys' nearly 10 inch tall Marvel Select: Rampaging Hulk Action Figure (SEP201919). ON OUR ORDER FORM COVER: Two Doctors must join forces from across time and space in order to liberate the Earth from the Sea Devils in Jody Houser and Roberta Ingranata's Doctor Who Comics #1 (SEP201470) from Titan Comics. Gems of the Month: September's PREVIEWS Gems of the Month include: · BOOM! Studios' Mighty Morphin #1 and Power Rangers #1

· Dark Horse Comics' Resident Alien: Your Ride's Here #1 and Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons #1

· Dynamite Entertainment's Vampirella #1

· IDW Publishing's Locke & Key/The Sandman: Hell & Gone #1 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika II #1

· Image Comics' Crossover #1 and Kick-Ass vs. Hit-Girl #1

· Marvel Comics' Wolverine: Black, White & Blook #1

Looks like we'll have a busy day looking through all this – I think I'll start with a new Doctor Who Comics series from Titan, yes?