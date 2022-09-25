Stuff Of Nightmares #1 Sells Out Of Nearly 60,000 Copies

As Bleeding Cool previously reported, R.L. Stine's first horror comic for grownups, Stuff Of Nightmares with artist A.L. Kaplan, was picking up considerable momentum ahead of Final Order Cutoff – particularly among comic shop retailers, which resulted in publisher Boom Studios making Miguel Mercado's Fear Street homage cover open-to-order. Then just ahead of FOC, Boom dropped a surprise connecting variant by Little Monsters' Dustin Nguyen.

Well, that excitement seems to have carried over into Stuff Of Nightmares' release week as comic shops coast to coast in the States from chains like Third Eye Comics across Maryland…

…and Virginia to Acme Comics in Greensboro, NC…

…to Legend Comics of Omaha, Nebraska…

…to Cab Comics in Flagstaff, Arizona…

to Arsenal Comics & Games in Ventura, California banged the drum on social media.

That groundswell support from the frontlines of the comics industry seems to have paid off because#1 sold through its first printing at Diamond Comic Distributors ahead of its release date last Wednesday. From what I'm hearing, the first print of the debut issue totalled nearly 60,000 copies. How much higher will those sales climb with the second printing Boom announced featuring a new cover by series artist Kaplan when it lands in stores a week ahead of the 1-in-250 Stine signed incentive?

Well, that's up to comic shops who will be finalizing their orders and their second shot to meet demand this Monday, September 26th when it FOCs.

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL229388

R.L Stine is back-but not for the faint of heart-with a chilling take on an iconic character, perfect for fans of Fear Street and EC Comics horror titles!

In the first of Stine's reanimated reimaginings, you're familiar with the classic tale of a mad scientist hell-bent on creating life, but what these two demented brothers have created is something else entirely!

Horror lovers won't want to miss the legendary author's return to comics in his first creator-owned single issue series, with art by A.L. Kaplan (Maw, Jim Henson's The Storyteller).

Fans also won't want to miss celebrating this milestone event with a Björn Barends variant signed by R.L. Stine and not one but two extra spooky glow in the dark covers by Francesco Francavilla and original Goosebumps cover artist Tim Jacobus!In Shops: Oct 19, 2022 Final Orders Due: Sep 26, 2022 SRP: $4.99