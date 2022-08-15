Boom Adds Connects Cover To RL Stine's Stuff Of Nightmares #1 at FOC

Boom! Bleeding Cool has been covering #Acetategate since this time last week to great interest when online comic store Black Flag created new heat for an exclusive Clayton Crain retailer variant comic from last year by stapling a new acetate variant cover on top of Ultimate Fallout #4, with patriotic imagers and the label Infinite Black Publishing, then sold them from $85-$100 at C2E2, against Marvel Comics requirements and instructions for retailers participating in the exclusive variant programme. And while #Acetategate rolls on at Fan Expo Boston, we thought we'd take a (brief) break from talking about acetate covers and instead talk about another type of variant cover… the connecting variety.

Bleeding Cool has also been covering R.L. Stine's first creator-owned comic series for his adult fans – Stuff of Nightmares – launching next month from publisher Boom Studios with artist A.L. Kaplan. Earlier this week, we reported on Boom caving to retailer pressure to make the Fear Street homage variant for Stuff Of Nightmares #1 open-to-order. Now it seems that they've also added another open-to-order variant just ahead of Final Order Cutoff.

Unlike Ultimate Fallout #4, the newly added variant by Little Monsters' co-creator and artist Dustin Nguyen is authorised and offered by the original publisher. And while it isn't an acetate add-on, as I understand it, it is a one of a series of four connecting covers that combine to form a single panoramic image… each one of which will be revealed just ahead of Final Order Cutoff. But perhaps, they'll still consider adding an acetate cover to their new series with Jason Aaron, Once Upon A Time At The World, as we so kindly suggested.

What's more, as we understand it, orders have been jumping up quite a bit since we last reported, when initial orders from retailers were already tracking ahead of Boom's bestselling series this year – Alice Ever After and Grim. Could the addition of the first of four connecting covers by Nguyen help make Stuff of Nightmares #1 Boom's bestselling series of 2022?

Time will tell, but in the meantime, you still have time to preorder your copy of the first one ahead of Final Order Cutoff closing tomorrow, Monday, August 15th.

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 (OF 4) CVR K FOC REVEAL NGUYEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN228826

(W) R. L. Stine (A) A.L. Kaplan (CA) Dustin Nguyen

R.L Stine is back-but not for the faint of heart-with a chilling take on an iconic character, perfect for fans of Fear Street and EC Comics horror titles! In the first of Stine's reanimated reimaginings, you're familiar with the classic tale of a mad scientist hell-bent on creating life, but what these two demented brothers have created is something else entirely! Horror lovers won't want to miss the legendary author's return to comics in his first creator-owned single issue series, with art by A.L. Kaplan (Maw, Jim Henson's The Storyteller). Fans also won't want to miss celebrating this milestone event with a Björn Barends variant signed by R.L. Stine and not one but two extra spooky glow in the dark covers by Francesco Francavilla and original Goosebumps cover artist Tim Jacobus!In Shops: Sep 21, 2022 Final Orders Due: Aug 15, 2022 SRP: $4.99