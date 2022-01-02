Suicide Squad #11 Preview: Who Will Punish Yorrick?

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. All Yorrick wants is to be punished in this preview of Suicide Squad #11. Is that so wrong? Somebody give him what he wants. Check out the preview below.

SUICIDE SQUAD #11

DC Comics

1121DC086

1121DC087 – SUICIDE SQUAD #11 CVR B KEVIN MAGUIRE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Robbie Thompson (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (CA) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Marcelo Maiolo

RICK FLAG ATTACKS! The Suicide Squad barely manage to steal an alien technology from Oa only to find themselves cut off from their transport back to Earth and on the run from Lanterns and Thanagarians. And no backup is coming from Earth because Amanda Waller is under fire from her onetime ally, current-time enemy: Rick Flag!

In Shops: 01/04/2022

SRP: $3.99

