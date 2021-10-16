Suicide Squad #8 Preview: Swamp Thing Sets Peacemaker Free

Suicide Squad #8 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, Peacemaker is having a crisis of faith. Does he continue to do the bidding of Amanda Waller, even though Swamp Thing has removed the chip from his brain that was keeping him under her control? Or does he make a face turn now that he's a massively popular movie star played by John Cena? Check out the preview below.

SUICIDE SQUAD #8

DC Comics

0821DC140

0821DC141 – SUICIDE SQUAD #8 CVR B GERALD PAREL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Robbie Thompson (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (CA) Eduardo Pansica

Squad in Hell! "Hell and Back" Part 2! Stuck in Hell, the Squad's only chance for survival is…Ambush Bug?! While one Squad deals with its newest fourth wall-breaking member, Peacemaker and his crew fight for survival as they hunt for the Swamp Thing!

In Shops: 10/19/2021

SRP: $3.99

