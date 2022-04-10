Suicide Squad: Blaze #2 Preview: To Serve Supeman

This preview of Suicide Squad: Blaze #2 begs the question: does eating Superman count as cannibalism if you aren't Kryptonian? Check out the preview below.

SUICIDE SQUAD: BLAZE #2

DC Comics

0222DC119

0222DC120 – Suicide Squad: Blaze #2 Qistina Khalidah Cover – $6.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A/CA) Aaron Campbell

The inmates who volunteered for the Blaze program are discovering fascinating things about their newfound powers—and about the best ways to torment their Suicide Squad watchdogs. Are they discovering anything about their core mission of stopping the cannibalistic metahuman who's terrorizing the planet and who, uh…might have just defeated Superman…? Well, slightly less so. But they're all going to be dead in three months. Or a lot less. Let them have fun, eh?

In Shops: 4/12/2022

SRP: $6.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.