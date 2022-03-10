Suicide Squad: Get Joker #3 Now 7 Months Late, and More DC Lateness

There have been a lot of challenges for comic book publishers recently. Here's an update on other DC Comics late books coming through the pipe, slowly and haphazardly, since we checked in last time and the time before that. And plenty of late books have gotten a lot later. But one is later than all the others.

Suicide Squad: Get Joker! #3, originally planned for the 5th of October 2021 from DC Comics slipped first to the 25th of January and then the 1st of March, and now the 10th of May 2022. That's a full seven months late. As a result Suicide Squad: Get Joker! HC has slipped from the 17th of May to the 31st of May 2022, but is now on sale on the 5th of July.

Batman '89 #5 has originally scheduled for the 14th of December by DC Comics and then the 28th, then the 25th of January 2022, then the 15th of February and now to the 12th of April. That's four months late now. Batman '89 #6 was scheduled for the 11th of January, slipped to the 8th of March and is now scheduled for the 26th of April.

Batman: One Dark Knight #2 had slipped from the 22nd of February to the 22nd of March and now the 29th of March.

Hardware: Season One #5 is now on sale on the 19th of April. Hardware: Season One #6 has slipped from the 1st of March to the 17th of May. And Hardware: Season One HC has slipped from the 12th of April to the 4th of October.

Icon and Rocket: Season One #6 has slipped from the 28th of December to the 22nd of March. While Icon & Rocket: Season One HC has slipped from the 28th of June to the 2nd of August.

Dark Knights of Steel #6 has slipped from the 5th of April to the 19th.

Catwoman: Lonely City #3 has slipped from the 15th of March to the 19th of April.

Superman/Batman Omnibus Vol. 2 HC has slipped from the 1st of March to the 15th.

Titans United #7 has slipped from the 8th of March to the 15th.

The Batman DC Box Set SC has slipped from the 1st of March to the 22nd.

Aquamen #2 and DC vs. Vampires #6 have slipped from the 22nd of March to the 29th.

Robin Vol. 1: The Lazarus Tournament SC has slipped from the 29th of March to the 5th of April.

Annotated Sandman Vol. 1 (2022 Edition) HC has slipped from the 22nd of March to the 5th of April.

Green Lantern #12 had slipped from the 1st of March to the 15th but is now scheduled for the 12th of April.

The Sandman Book One has slipped from the 5th of April to the 12th.

Infinite Frontier HC has slipped from the 15th of February to the 8th of March, and now slipped further to the 19th of April.

The Joker #14 has slipped from the 12th of April to the 26th.

Batman Vs. Bigby! A Wolf in Gotham SC has slipped from the 19th of April to the 10th of May.

Catwoman Vol. 6:Fear State SC has slipped from the 10th of May to the 24th.

Superman: Son of Kal-El Vol. 1: The Truth HC has slipped from the 24th of May to the 31st.

Legion of Super-Heroes Five Years Later Omnibus Vol. 2 HC slipped from the 12th of April to the 17th of May and now to the 7th of June. So that's Five Years And Two Months Later for DC.

Static: Season One HC has slipped from the 22nd of February to the 7th of June.

The Question Omnibus by Dennis O'Neil and Denys Cowan Vol. 1 HC has slipped from the 26th of April to the 7th of June.

Milestones In History #1 slipped from the 8th of February to the 22nd of February – and now the 14th of June.

The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries Vol. 2 SC has slipped from the 28th of June to the 19th of July.

Absolute Multiversity HC has slipped from the 19th of July to the 16th of August.

Absolute Doomsday Clock HC has slipped from the 14th of June to the 13th of September.

Blue Beetle: Jaime Reyes Book One SC has slipped from the 6th of September to the 6th of December.