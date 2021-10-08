A Lot Of Late DC Comics Due To Printer & Paper Problems

Bleeding Cool has been talking at length about major printing and distribution issues hitting the comic book industry, with DC Comics continuing to issue its own warnings and reworked schedules saying "DC faces an unprecedented strain on the global supply chain, affecting all of us in the comics industry and beyond. Up to this point, we've been able to keep delays and shortages to a minimum, but with recent notifications about covid-related port closures, international and domestic freight delays, workforce shortages, and a severely allocated paper supply, we are unable to continue to manage this situation without disruption… Please know that we are doing everything we can to keep a steady supply of product coming through the system until the supply chain strain begins to ease, but based on current industry feedback, this situation is likely to continue for several more months." Here are the current state of DC Comics delays. Note the prestige format, Omnibus, Absolute, and especially the oversized DC Poster Portfolio books depending on high-end paper quality are the most delayed.

Suicide Squad: Get Joker! #3 has slipped from last week, the 5th of October to the 25th of January 2022.

Blue And Gold #3 has slipped further from the 21st of August to the 12th of October, joined by Strange Adventures #12 and Superman and the Authority #4 all originally scheduled for September. While Blue And Gold #4 has slipped from the 19th of October to the 9th of November.

Hardware: Season One #2 has slipped further from the 21st of August to the 12th of October. Hardware: Season One #3 has moved from the 12th of October to the 16th of November. Hardware: Season One #4 from the 9th of November to the 21st of December. Hardware: Season One #5 has slipped from the 14th of December to the 25th of January 2022.

Lots of titles such as Suicide Squad #8, Superman: Son of Kal-El #4, Green Lantern #7, Batman/Catwoman #8, Black Manta #2 has all slipped one or two weeks, while Batman: The Long Halloween Special #1 and Aquaman: The Becoming #2 slipped a week to the 26th of October.

They are joined by Wonder Girl #4 which has been longer delayed, originally planned for the 24th of August. Wonder Girl #5 has slipped a little less, from the 12th of October to the 9th of November. While Wonder Girl #6 has moved from the 26th of October to the 23rd of November. And Wonder Girl #7 has been bumped from the 23rd of November to the 7th of December.

Nubia & the Amazons #1 slipped from the 19th of October to the 26th of October. Nubia & the Amazons #2 from the 2nd of November to the 16th. And Nubia & the Amazons #3 from the 7th of December to the 21st.

Teen Titans Academy #7 slipped from the 28th of September to the 2nd of November while Teen Titans Academy #8 has moved from the 26th of October to the 9th of November.

Superman '78 #3, Batman: Reptilian #5, Icon and Rocket: Season One #4, Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom #6 have slipped from the 26th of October to the 2nd of November.

Static: Season One #4 slipped from the 28th of September to the 2nd of November, Static: Season One #5 has moved from the 19th of October to the 30th of November, and Static: Season One #6 from the 3oth of November to the 21st of December.

Justice League #69 has slipped from the 19th of October to the 9th of November while Justice League Incarnate #1 and Green Lantern #8 have both slipped from the 2nd of November to the 9th.

Superman vs. Lobo #2 has slipped from the 26th of October to the 9th of November, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1 from the 19th of October to the 16th of November, the Nice House on the Lake #6 from the 2nd of November to the 16th of November and Batman: The Detective #6 from the 9th of November to the 30th of November.

Batman Vol. 1: Their Dark Designs has jumped from the 19th of October to the 2nd of November. Justice League Dark: The New 52 Omnibus from the 12th of October to the 9th of November.

The DC Comics: Girls Unite! Box Set from the 5th of October to the 2nd of November, the Hill House Box Set from the 26th of October to the 9th of November, and the Saga of the Swamp Thing Box Set from the 12th of October to the 16th of November.

The Man-Bat collection has slipped a week from the 2nd of November to the 9th. Batman/Superman Vol. 2: World's Deadliest from the 26th of October to the 9th of November. Superman and the Authority HC from the 16th of November to the 30th. The Swamp Thing Volume 1: Becoming from the 23rd of November to the 7th of December.

Batgirl of Burnside Omnibus from the 23rd of November to the 28th of December. Wonder Woman: Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 1 from the 14th of December to the 28th. The Books of Magic Omnibus Vol. 2 from the 19th of October to the 1st of November. Batman: No Man's Land Omnibus Vol. 1 from the 23rd of November to the 11th of January 2022. And Catwoman of East End Omnibus from the 29th of March to the 5th of April 2022.

Batman: The Long Halloween: Dark Victory: The Deluxe Edition has slipped from the 4th of January to the 18th. Batman: The Caped Crusader Vol. 6 from the 4th of January to the 8th of February. Superboy and the Legion of Super-Heroes (Tabloid Edition) from the 14th of December to the 15th of February. Absolute Wonder Woman: Gods and Mortals from the 24th of August to the 1st of March 2022. Absolute Swamp Thing by Alan Moore Vol. 3 from the 23rd of November to the 15th of March 2022.

While the DC Poster Portfolio: Dark Nights: Metal has slipped from the 14th of December to the 8th of March and the DC Poster Portfolio: Jim Lee Vol. 2 from the 21st of December to the 29th of March,