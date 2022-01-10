Diana, Wonder Woman, Returns To The Justice League Early This Week

At the end of Death Metal, Wonder Woman died. Kinda. More like elevated to another reality. As you do. When Brian Bendis took over writing Justice League, he replaced Wonder Woman in the team with another Wonder Woman, Queen Hippolyta, her mother. And she is still the Wonder Woman in his ongoing Justice League series.

And looks like she still has the position in this month's Justice League #71 as well.

However in the upcoming Justice League Annual, it appears that Diana as back in the Wonder Woman suit, with the solicitation reading "The return of Wonder Woman! Wait, what's that?"

This comic was meant to be out in December, and is now scheduled for February, and changing its name from Justice League Annual 2021 to Justice League Annual 2022 in the process. But it seems the delay may make other iupcoming comic books a little… incongruous. Becaudse, this week, with the new Justice League Vs The Legion Of Super-Heroes #1 from Bendis and Scott Godlewski…

It looks like she's back already. Don't worry, it's a time travel story, it's fine for things to happen out of order.

And of course Naomi gets to grow older. She's got a TV show now and everything.

Okay, so what exactly did Oliver Queen do? Is this going to be about pooping again?

JUSTICE LEAGUE #70 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) Phil Hester, Sumit Kumar (CA) Yanick Paquette

Place your bets, folks! The Royal Flush Gang is BACK and ready to take down the Justice League! Find out their connection to Deathstroke and their growing plot to destroy Green Arrow and Batman. Meanwhile, a villain from the Dark Multiverse has returned and he's about to turn the Justice League Dark's world upside down! Could this be the end of their team AND Atlantis?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/28/2021 JUSTICE LEAGUE VS THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1 (OF 6)

