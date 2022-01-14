Suicide Squad: Get Joker #3 Is 5 Months Late, And More DC Lateness

There have been a lot of challenges for comic book publishers recently. Here's an update on other DC Comics late books coming through the pipe, slowly and haphazardly, since we checked in last time. And plenty of late books have got a lot later.

Suicide Squad: Get Joker! #3, originally planned for the 5th of October slipped first to the 25th of January and now the 1st of March 2022. So Suicide Squad: Get Joker! HC has slipped from the 17th of May to the 31st of May 2022.

Superman vs. Lobo #3 slipped from the 29th of December 2021 to the 8th of March 2022.

Infinite Frontier HC has slipped from the 15th of February to the 8th of March.

Static: Season One #5 had moved from the 19th of October to the 30th of November, and then to the 21st of December, then to the 18th of January, before its new date of the 25th of January 2022.

Teen Titans: Exchange Students TPB has slipped from the 14th of December 2021 to the 25th of January 2022.

Batman '89 #5 has originally scheduled for the 14th of December and then the 28th, then the 25th of January 2022, then the 15th of February. But now Batman '89 #6 has slipped to the 8th of March.

Green Lantern #12 and DC Horror Presents: Soul Plumber #6 have slipped from the 1st of March to the 15th.

Hardware: Season One #4 had moved from the 9th of November to the 21st of December, then the 25th of January 2022 and now the 15th of February.

Superboy and the Legion of Super-Heroes (Tabloid Edition) has slipped from the 14th of December 2021 to the 15th of February 2022.

Milestones In History #1 and Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #2 have both slipped from the 8th of February to the 22nd of February.

Absolute Wonder Woman: Gods and Mortals has slipped from the 24th of August 2021 to the 1st of March 2022.

Superman: Action Comics Vol. 1: Warworld Rising TPB has slipped from the 15th of February to the 8th of March.

DC Poster Portfolio: Dark Nights: Metal has slipped from the 14th of December to the 8th of March. And Absolute Dark Nights: Metal HC has slipped from the 31st of May to the 28th of June.

Green Lantern: Alliance TPB has slipped from the 26th of April to the 16th of October.

Batman: The Penguin TPB has slipped from the 22nd of February to 15th of March.

Absolute Swamp Thing by Alan Moore Vol. 3 has slipped from the 23rd of November 2021 to the 15th of March 2022.

Batman: One Dark Knight #2 has slipped from the 22nd of February to the 22nd of March. So has the Batman: The Long Halloween: Catwoman When in Rome Deluxe HC.

Swamp Thing: Green Hell #2 has slipped from the 22nd of February to the 29th of March.

The DC Poster Portfolio: Jim Lee Vol. 2 has slipped from the 21st of December to the 29th of March 2022.

New Gods Book Two: Advent of Darkness TPB has slipped from the 22nd of March to the 12th of April.

Catwoman of East End Omnibus has now slipped from the 23rd of November to the 10th of May 2022.

Legion of Super-Heroes Five Years Later Omnibus Vol. 2 HC is now one month later, slipping from the 12th of April to the 17th of May.