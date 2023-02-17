Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum Has Code For Kill The Justice League Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum is a new comic by John Layman and Jesús Hervás as a prequel to the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game.

Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum is a new comic book series by John Layman and Jesús Hervás launching from DC Comics as a prequel to the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game from Warner Bros. Games, Rocksteady Studios, and DC.

In this five-issue limited series, Amanda Waller has taken control of the recently rebuilt Arkham Asylum, and her brutal tactics and merciless methods have led to the most secure facility Gotham City has ever seen. But remember that this is Amanda Waller, and she's always got an angle. Arkham is part of her latest "recruitment drive," and she's looking for the strongest, smartest, and most brutal inmates in the asylum to serve her as new members of Task Force X.

Just like the DC and Marvel Fortnite comics, each print issue of Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum will feature a digital code for a free in-game cosmetic item. But also, DC Comics will make the comic book available digitally on the same date for Annual and Ultra subscribers to DC Universe Infinite, as in comic books shops – indeed, usually several hours earlier. And they will also get the code, which isn't as common.

Dan Panosian provides the main cover, with an open-to-buy variant cover by Ariel Olivetti plus a 1:25 ratio variant cover by Kyle Hotz, a 1:50 ratio variant cover by Steve Beach, and a 1:100 ratio variant cover by David Nakayama.

Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #1 (of 5) will be published on Tuesday, the 30th of May 30, and digitally day-and-date in Italy, Germany, Spain, and Brazil. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a third-person action-adventure shooter in which players take on the roles of Harley Quinn (a.k.a. Dr. Harleen Quinzel), Deadshot (a.k.a. Floyd Lawton), Captain Boomerang (a.k.a. Digger Harkness), and King Shark (a.k.a. Nanaue) in a seemingly impossible mission to save the world by taking down the World's Greatest DC Super Heroes, the Justice League. The game will be available worldwide for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 26th.