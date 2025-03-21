Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: june 2025, neverland
Summer Legends Launch In Zenescope June 2025 Solicitations
Summer legends launch and Neverland hits Eternity in Zenescope's June 2025 solicits and solicitations...
ZENESCOPE LEGENDS SUMMER 2025 CVR A MARCO SANTUCCI
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
APR250832
(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Marco Santucci
Summer 2025 brings together three thrilling tales of heroism, magic and the supernatural!
Hercules Payne fights to save a troubled teen from gang life, proving that true strength comes from the choices we make.
Gretel, the infamous witch hunter, is forced to confront a dark debt from her past that may cost her more than she can afford.
Mystere uncovers a chilling ghostly secret in the heart of New Orleans, where not all spirits seek peace.
Three legendary heroes. Three unforgettable stories. One must-read issue!
40 Pages of Content!
In Shops: Jun 25, 2025
- ZENESCOPE LEGENDS SUMMER 2025 CVR B IGOR VITORINO
- ZENESCOPE LEGENDS SUMMER 2025 CVR C FAJARDO
- ZENESCOPE LEGENDS SUMMER 2025 CVR D JOHN ROYLE
- ZENESCOPE LEGENDS SUMMER 2025 CVR E 20 COPY FOC ROYLE
NEVERLAND SANDS OF ETERNITY CVR A VITORINO
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
APR250837
(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Igor Vitorino
Time is running out for Neverland. Eternity, Father Time's relentless enforcer, arrives to erase the realm from existence, unleashing the unstoppable Time Reapers. As chaos spreads, Samantha Darren, Van Helsing and Carmen Alexander join forces with an unlikely ally-Pan himself-to fight back.
But when an ancient power awakens, the battle for Neverland takes a deadly turn, and not everyone will make it out alive
32 Pages of Content!
In Shops: Jun 11, 2025
- NEVERLAND SANDS OF ETERNITY CVR B TARRAGONA
- NEVERLAND SANDS OF ETERNITY CVR C RIVEIRO
- NEVERLAND SANDS OF ETERNITY CVR D 20 COPY FOC BURNS
KILLER KOBRA HUNT BEGINS #3 (OF 3) CVR A MARCO SANTUCCI
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
APR250841
APR250842 – KILLER KOBRA HUNT BEGINS #3 (OF 3) CVR B IGOR VITORINO
APR250843 – KILLER KOBRA HUNT BEGINS #3 (OF 3) CVR C GEEBO VIGONTE
APR250844 – KILLER KOBRA HUNT BEGINS #3 (OF 3) CVR D 20 COPY FOC GEEBO V
(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Marco Santucci
Killer Kobra learns he's been played-Bigfoot was just a scapegoat, and the real monster still lurks in the forest. Betrayed and alone with Vesper, Phil, Floyd, and even Chopstick gone, he must face the true predator without backup. Wounded but focused, he prepares for the fight of his life, knowing that brute force won't be enough. To survive, he must channel his training, control his fury, and turn the enemy's own aggression against them. The real battle isn't just against the beast-it's against himself.
Don't miss this staggering conclusion!
In Shops: Jun 18, 2025
GFT TALES OF TERROR VOL 5 #6 CVR A ERIC J (MR)
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
APR250845
APR250846 – GFT TALES OF TERROR VOL 5 #6 CVR B AL BARRIONUEVO (MR)
APR250847 – GFT TALES OF TERROR VOL 5 #6 CVR C DERLIS SANTACRUZ (MR)
APR250848 – GFT TALES OF TERROR VOL 5 #6 CVR D 20 COPY FOC SANTACRUZ (MR
(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Eric J
The Lover's Lane Killer
A serial murderer is on a killing spree in New York, and the city is paralyzed with fear. He hunts couples, and his M.O. is reminiscent of the infamous Zodiac Killer who terrorized San Francisco years ago. A detective is assigned to lead this grisly investigation, believing he has a copycat killer in his midst. But the truth is far more insidious – and dangerous.
Don't miss this shocking installment of Zenescope's horror hit!
In Shops: Jun 04, 2025
GRIMM FAIRY TALES #97 CVR A IGOR VITORINO
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
APR250849
APR250850 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #97 CVR B GUILLERMO FAJARDO
APR250851 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #97 CVR C IGOR LOMOV
APR250852 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #97 CVR D JOSH BURNS
APR250853 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #97 CVR E 20 COPY FOC JOSH BURNS
(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Igor Vitorino
Who is Father Time? And how can he be stopped? That's what Shang, Skye and the rest of the heroes who reside at Arcane Acre need to discover. Because if they don't, it could mean the end of the Grimm Universe–and with it, all of humanity!
This is one issue that you must not miss!
In Shops: Jun 25, 2025
GFT 20TH ANNIV COVER GALLERY CVR A AL RIO
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
APR250854
(A) Various (CA) Al Rio
Please join us as we celebrate our milestone anniversary with a very special collection of iconic covers that have graced our issues over the past two decades. Featuring the work of industry greats J. Scott Campbell, Dave Finch, Artgerm and many more, this is a celebration that can't be missed!
In Shops: Jun 04, 2025
- GFT 20TH ANNIV COVER GALLERY CVR B J SCOTT CAMPBELL
- GFT 20TH ANNIV COVER GALLERY CVR C MARIA LAURA SANAPO
- GFT 20TH ANNIV COVER GALLERY CVR D 20 COPY FOC SANAPO
GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JUNE 2025 BRONZE EXC
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
APR250858
APR250859 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JUNE 2025 SILVER EXC
APR250860 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JUNE 2025 GOLD EXC
APR250861 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JUNE 2025 PLATINUM EXC
(CA) Igor Vitorino
Bronze Level – Character cover of Skye by Igor Vitorino
Requirements: Must order 3 copies of all Grimm Universe books
New Retailer Only exclusive available for purchase – LE 400- Limit of 5 per store – $15 MAP- $7.50 NET
Discount: 50% on the select Grimm Universe titles
In Shops: Jul 02, 2025