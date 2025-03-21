Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: june 2025, neverland

Summer Legends Launch In Zenescope June 2025 Solicitations

Summer legends launch and Neverland hits Eternity in Zenescope's June 2025 solicits and solicitations...

ZENESCOPE LEGENDS SUMMER 2025 CVR A MARCO SANTUCCI

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR250832

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Marco Santucci

Summer 2025 brings together three thrilling tales of heroism, magic and the supernatural!

Hercules Payne fights to save a troubled teen from gang life, proving that true strength comes from the choices we make.

Gretel, the infamous witch hunter, is forced to confront a dark debt from her past that may cost her more than she can afford.

Mystere uncovers a chilling ghostly secret in the heart of New Orleans, where not all spirits seek peace.

Three legendary heroes. Three unforgettable stories. One must-read issue!

40 Pages of Content!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

ZENESCOPE LEGENDS SUMMER 2025 CVR B IGOR VITORINO

ZENESCOPE LEGENDS SUMMER 2025 CVR C FAJARDO

ZENESCOPE LEGENDS SUMMER 2025 CVR D JOHN ROYLE

ZENESCOPE LEGENDS SUMMER 2025 CVR E 20 COPY FOC ROYLE

NEVERLAND SANDS OF ETERNITY CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR250837

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Igor Vitorino

Time is running out for Neverland. Eternity, Father Time's relentless enforcer, arrives to erase the realm from existence, unleashing the unstoppable Time Reapers. As chaos spreads, Samantha Darren, Van Helsing and Carmen Alexander join forces with an unlikely ally-Pan himself-to fight back.

But when an ancient power awakens, the battle for Neverland takes a deadly turn, and not everyone will make it out alive

32 Pages of Content!

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

NEVERLAND SANDS OF ETERNITY CVR B TARRAGONA

NEVERLAND SANDS OF ETERNITY CVR C RIVEIRO

NEVERLAND SANDS OF ETERNITY CVR D 20 COPY FOC BURNS

KILLER KOBRA HUNT BEGINS #3 (OF 3) CVR A MARCO SANTUCCI

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR250841

APR250842 – KILLER KOBRA HUNT BEGINS #3 (OF 3) CVR B IGOR VITORINO

APR250843 – KILLER KOBRA HUNT BEGINS #3 (OF 3) CVR C GEEBO VIGONTE

APR250844 – KILLER KOBRA HUNT BEGINS #3 (OF 3) CVR D 20 COPY FOC GEEBO V

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Marco Santucci

Killer Kobra learns he's been played-Bigfoot was just a scapegoat, and the real monster still lurks in the forest. Betrayed and alone with Vesper, Phil, Floyd, and even Chopstick gone, he must face the true predator without backup. Wounded but focused, he prepares for the fight of his life, knowing that brute force won't be enough. To survive, he must channel his training, control his fury, and turn the enemy's own aggression against them. The real battle isn't just against the beast-it's against himself.

Don't miss this staggering conclusion!

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

GFT TALES OF TERROR VOL 5 #6 CVR A ERIC J (MR)

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR250845

APR250846 – GFT TALES OF TERROR VOL 5 #6 CVR B AL BARRIONUEVO (MR)

APR250847 – GFT TALES OF TERROR VOL 5 #6 CVR C DERLIS SANTACRUZ (MR)

APR250848 – GFT TALES OF TERROR VOL 5 #6 CVR D 20 COPY FOC SANTACRUZ (MR

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Eric J

The Lover's Lane Killer

A serial murderer is on a killing spree in New York, and the city is paralyzed with fear. He hunts couples, and his M.O. is reminiscent of the infamous Zodiac Killer who terrorized San Francisco years ago. A detective is assigned to lead this grisly investigation, believing he has a copycat killer in his midst. But the truth is far more insidious – and dangerous.

Don't miss this shocking installment of Zenescope's horror hit!

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #97 CVR A IGOR VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR250849

APR250850 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #97 CVR B GUILLERMO FAJARDO

APR250851 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #97 CVR C IGOR LOMOV

APR250852 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #97 CVR D JOSH BURNS

APR250853 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #97 CVR E 20 COPY FOC JOSH BURNS

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Igor Vitorino

Who is Father Time? And how can he be stopped? That's what Shang, Skye and the rest of the heroes who reside at Arcane Acre need to discover. Because if they don't, it could mean the end of the Grimm Universe–and with it, all of humanity!

This is one issue that you must not miss!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

GFT 20TH ANNIV COVER GALLERY CVR A AL RIO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR250854

(A) Various (CA) Al Rio

Please join us as we celebrate our milestone anniversary with a very special collection of iconic covers that have graced our issues over the past two decades. Featuring the work of industry greats J. Scott Campbell, Dave Finch, Artgerm and many more, this is a celebration that can't be missed!

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

GFT 20TH ANNIV COVER GALLERY CVR B J SCOTT CAMPBELL

GFT 20TH ANNIV COVER GALLERY CVR C MARIA LAURA SANAPO

GFT 20TH ANNIV COVER GALLERY CVR D 20 COPY FOC SANAPO

GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JUNE 2025 BRONZE EXC

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR250858

APR250859 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JUNE 2025 SILVER EXC

APR250860 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JUNE 2025 GOLD EXC

APR250861 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JUNE 2025 PLATINUM EXC

(CA) Igor Vitorino

Bronze Level – Character cover of Skye by Igor Vitorino

Requirements: Must order 3 copies of all Grimm Universe books

New Retailer Only exclusive available for purchase – LE 400- Limit of 5 per store – $15 MAP- $7.50 NET

Discount: 50% on the select Grimm Universe titles

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

