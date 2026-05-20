Marvel To Publish Indiana Jones Comics By Walt Simonson And John Byrne

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: howard chaykin, indiana jones, john byrne, walter simonson

Marvel to publish Indiana Jones comics by Walt Simonson, John Byrne, Howard Chaykin, John Buscema and David Mazzucchelli in hardcover

Once upon a time, called the nineteen-eighties, Marvel Comics had the license to publish Indiana Jones comics. And the creators to do so as well. And in September, for the first time, they will be collecting them all in a series of hardcovers, including work by Walter Simonson, John Byrne, John Buscema, Butch Guice, Howard Chaykin, Archie Goodwin, Dennis O'Neil, Ron Frenz, David Mazzucchelli, Herb Triumpe, Christopher Priest, Larry Lieber and more.

"At the height of the popularity of Indiana Jones in the 1980s, Marvel Comics—and some of the biggest creators of the era—took on the challenge of bringing the iconic hero from the silver screen to the printed page, and the results were every bit as exhilarating as the groundbreaking films! This September, Marvel brings these legendary adventures back to print in two deluxe hardcovers: INDIANA JONES: THE FURTHER ADVENTURES BOOK I and INDIANA JONES: THE FURTHER ADVENTURES BOOK II. The collections will include the comic adaptations of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, as well as the entire run of The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones, the beloved series that expanded on the Indiana Jones mythology in blockbuster fashion with action-packed new quests. Featuring leatherette binding, debossed cover designs and ribbon bookmarks, these special volumes are treasures worthy of Indy himself and must-haves for collectors and fans alike."

"INDIANA JONES: THE FURTHER ADVENTURES BOOK I HC includes MARVEL SUPER SPECIAL (1977) #18 and #30, adaptations of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, along with THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF INDIANA JONES (1983) #1-16. INDIANA JONES: THE FURTHER ADVENTURES BOOK I HC includes INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE (1989) #1-4 and THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF INDIANA JONES (1983) #17-34. The stories feature work by some of the biggest talents of the 1980s including David Michelinie, Walt Simonson, John Byrne, John Buscema and many more! With clouds of war gathering ominously over Europe and a Great Depression gripping the world, one globe-trotting professor's appetite for adventure and discovery remains unsated! Join Dr. Henry Jones as he scours the farthest corners of the planet in a constant race to keep priceless artifacts out of the wrong hands!"