Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, F1, F1 25, Formula 1

EA Sports Reveals The All-New F1 25: 2026 Season Pack

EA Sports is extending the lifespan of F1 25 by adding a brand-new content pack, as they showed off the 2026 Season Pack

Article Summary EA Sports is extending F1 25 with the 2026 Season Pack instead of releasing a separate new Formula 1 game.

F1 25 adds 2026 rules, lighter cars, active aerodynamics, and a new Overtake Mode for sharper racing strategy.

The F1 25 2026 Season Pack introduces Madrid’s new MADRING circuit ahead of its real-world Grand Prix debut.

Audi and Cadillac join F1 25 with updated 2026 driver rosters, while My Team returns as the 12th grid entry.

EA Sports has revealed that a brand-new content pack is coming to F1 25, as they showed off the 2026 Season Pack. Basically, it looks like Electronic Arts decided not to make a new title for 2026, so instead, they're taking the current incarnation of the racing series and giving it a boost with content tied to the 2026 racing season. This includes the updated rules and regulations, teh addition of the Audi and Cadillac teams (along with their driver rosters), and the addition of the MADRING circuit. We have more info below as the pack will be released on June 3, 2026.

F1 25 Takes On The Current Circuit With The 2026 Season Pack

The F1 25: 2026 Season Pack continues to innovate the iconic racing experience. Implementing real-world regulation changes, the 2026 Season Pack showcases lighter, smaller cars with active aerodynamics that are more responsive, whether you're using a gamepad or a wheel. Additionally, the all-new Overtake Mode creates extra strategic options for drivers of all abilities, with new assist options available to players for closer racing and a tactical, action-packed experience.

Adding to the excitement, the Spanish Grand Prix debuts with the all-new MADRING circuit, the first new F1 circuit since 2023, available only in the F1 25: 2026 Season Pack. Set against the backdrop of Madrid, the hybrid street and purpose-built track gives players a taste of adrenaline-filled, high-speed action and the opportunity to race on the track before the September 2026 Grand Prix.

The F1 grid expands to eleven teams in 2026, with My Team returning for players to take control and become the 12th team on the grid with their custom squad. Audi and Cadillac make their debut in the F1 25: 2026 Season Pack lineup, bringing the all-American thrills of Cadillac and introducing Audi's iconic brand and motorsport heritage. New drivers, adjusted rosters, and returning icons additionally hit the track, with fan favorites Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez headlining the all-new Cadillac team and standout Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hülkenberg joining the lineup for Audi.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!