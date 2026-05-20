Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: F1, Formula 1, Monopoly: Formula 1 Edition

Monopoly: Formula 1 Edition Announced For July

Monopoly is headed to the track with the new Formula 1 Edition, up for pre-order now and set to be released in July

Article Summary Monopoly: Formula 1 Edition is up for pre-order now, with Hasbro and Formula 1 set to launch the board game in July 2026.

This Monopoly edition lets players pick a 2026 F1 team and race across 24 real-world circuits to chase both titles.

Passing GO triggers the Monopoly Grand Prix, with pole position, DRS, and pit stops adding Formula 1 strategy.

Monopoly: Formula 1 Edition includes 11 zinc car tokens and 11 molded helmets, built for F1 and board game fans.

Hasbro and Formula 1 have come together for a new version of a classic board game, as they unveiled Monopoly: Formula 1 Edition. The new version of Monopoly changes things up as players will choose their favorite F1 team, and then move their token around the board as they attempt to take the lead at races from around the world. Not made-up ones, either, as they are all familiar tracks, both old and new. What's more, when you pass GO, players will compete in the Monopoly Grand Prix by advancing their driver helmet around the track in the center of the board. We have more details and a couple of quotes from today's announcement, as the game is up for pre-order today, and will launch on July 15, 2026.

Get Ready To Race Around The Board With Monopoly: Formula 1 Edition

Ready, set, race! Speed around iconic F1 circuits, secure pole position, activate DRS, and make game-changing pit stops while competing in the Monopoly Grand Prix, in the middle of the board. Take charge of your favorite 2026 team and battle through 24 global races for the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships. Featuring 11 zinc car tokens and 11 molded helmets—one for every team—this is the ultimate game for Formula 1 fans.

"Monopoly is one of the most iconic and best-loved board games in the world, so we're thrilled to bring a Formula 1 twist to such a classic," said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1. "This edition captures the excitement and competitiveness of the sport in a fun, accessible way, and we're confident fans of all ages will love going head-to-head with their friends and family when they take to the grid and compete in the Monopoly Grand Prix."

"Formula 1 is one of the most iconic sports properties in the world, and we're excited to bring the adrenaline of race day – roaring engines, pit lane drama, and split-second strategy – into a game night experience. We've reimagined the classic Monopoly experience through the lens of F1: the circuits, the rivalries, the relentless pursuit of the podium to create something that feels authentic to both worlds – a game that F1 fans and Monopoly fans alike can sit down to and immediately feel at home. The collaboration between our teams produced something genuinely special, and I think fans on both sides are going to feel that the moment they open the box," said Billy Lagor, President, Toy & Games at Hasbro

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