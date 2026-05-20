Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, aunt may, Cousin

The Latest From Spider-Man's Cousin… Mac Crane? (Spoilers)

The Latest From Spider-Man's Cousin... Mac Crane? Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is on the way.... (Spoilers)

You can catch up on all the Peter Parker cousin speculation further down this article. But in today's Amazing Spider-Man #29, ahead of that talk with Aunt May, Peter Parker is on the case.

Sorry, sorry, that's today's Venom #256, it's really easy to get confused right now.

That's better. Note the two post-it notes, one for his Aunt May's charity F.E.A.S.T. and one for cousins…

And fresh from the funeral (did he take that cookie from the wake?) Robbie Robertson is on the cousin catching case…

That's right, Mary Jane talks about that in more detail.

Sorry, sorry, that's Venom again. I really need to stop doing that. Although Robbie warns that there may be spillover…

Of course, if Peter Parker had chosen another Post-It to prioritise, he may have popped by F.E.A.S.T., the charity where May Parker works and found a certain Crane Cousin volunteering.

We know that a Parker is a parent of his, with Richard, Mary, May and Ben most in the picture. But the next scene….

… does suggest he looks like Ben. Or Richard, in case Trouble troubles you. So is this Mac Crane then? Aumt May's son? Uncle Ben's son? Richard Parker and Mary Parker's first son before they had Peter? Or some combination of the above?

A quick crash course. During Death Spiral, Torment stated that one of his intended victims was Peter Parker's first cousin as part of Torment's genetic family serial killing spree, targeting individuals and killing off their family from the most distant to the closest, including family trees they may not be aware of.

Now, Peter Parker does not have a male cousin, not by blood, at least. In his only appearance, his adoptive aunt's nephew, Sam Reilly, was obsessed with whether there was a free buffet. But it's not this guy.

Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe posted to social media, "Not only is it climactic "Death Spiral" but there is a big moment you will not want to miss that will reverberate. And an upcoming issue of Amazing Spider-Man #31 has been labelled "The Talk" and cover with Aunt May in a chair, with Uncle Ben behind her. And tellign us "Patrick Gleason joins Kelly for "THE TALK." Just in time for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000, Peter Parker's world is turned upside down with one of the biggest reveals in Spider-Man history. Don't miss this pivotal story that leads directly into AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 and beyond"

Amazing Spider-Man #27 (legacy number #991) revisits said individual, who seems to be quite well-to-do. Older than Peter Parker, and may be able to a) expose a new genetic lineage for Spider-Man, but also, if he so wishes, reveal his secret identity… his name is Crane, but what else? Free Comics Book Day got the bloodwork done.

He is a New Yorker. He has access to a concierge doctor. And can get bloodwork done, fast.

And one of his biological parents is identified by DNA as having the surname "Parker". May, Ben, Richard, Mary or Theresa? That we don't know. That's all we have.

But Trouble, a five-issue series by Mark Millar, Terry and Rachel Dodson in 2003, was originally marketed by Marvel Comics in the Bill Jemas days as a potential new origin story for Peter Parker, featuring the teenage versions of Peter Parker's adoptive parents, Aunt May, Uncle Ben, and Peter Parker's biological parents, Richard and Mary Parker. In which May and Richard have an affair, May gets pregnant, has the child, Peter, only to be raised by Richard and Mary as their own joint biological child. It was pointed out that the characters were too young when this happened to fit Marvel continuity, but maybe not if that child isn't Peter Parker but an older "cousin".

Is the Mysterious Cousin to be revealed as a child that either May or Ben had together before Peter? Or had separately with another party? A child who was adopted, or believed to be dead, and never mentioned? Maybe when they were teenagers? And he is Peter Parker's biological cousin? Or will it be revealed that Peter Parker is their actual biological child? And this cousin is an unrevealed child of Peter Parker's presumed parents, Richard and Mary Parker? Could it even be that Aunt May and Richard Parker are Peter Parker's biological parents after an affair, and it was all covered up? Did the Stork bring Mr Crane?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, had a far younger Aunt May and, presumably, Uncle Ben. If the comics were to swerve into reflecting that reality, as they have done in the past, might that change that timeline? And in the Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man animated TV show, which reflects much of the movie continuity, including a younger Aunt May Parker, Richard Parker appears at the end of the final episode, alive, incarcerated for an unknown crime, and being visited in jail by Aunt May, with whom he seems to have a familiar relationship, and asking about his son. Season two is expected soon. Might this also tie in with the current Amazing Spider-Man comic book continuity, somehow, as well?

Remember, Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is coming…

Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods and I suppose Venom #258 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez are published today from Marvel Comics

Venom #258 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

THREE'S A CROWD! In the aftermath of Death Spiral, Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker have a long overdue heart-to-heart…but when the masks go on, Venom and Spider-Man have some unfinished business! And one way or another, this is going to lead to a BIG change for Venom and MJ!

THREE'S A CROWD! In the aftermath of Death Spiral, Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker have a long overdue heart-to-heart…but when the masks go on, Venom and Spider-Man have some unfinished business! And one way or another, this is going to lead to a BIG change for Venom and MJ! Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods

BEST FR(ENEMIES)! Spider-Man's best friend's life shattered by a terrible accident – and Peter Parker is to blame! Is there a new villain on Spidey's block?

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