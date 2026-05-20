Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: borat, ironheart, mephisto

Borat or Mephisto? Cohen Addresses Who Has Better Chance of Returning

Sacha Baron Cohen (Ladies First) addressed which of his characters has a better chance at an on-screen return: Borat or the MCU's Mephisto.

Article Summary Sacha Baron Cohen says Mephisto has a better chance of returning than Borat, casting doubt on another Borat movie.

Cohen explains Borat may be finished, as his fame makes the prank-driven character harder to pull off on camera.

Borat remains one of Cohen’s biggest creations, spanning TV origins, the 2006 breakout film, and 2020’s sequel.

After Ironheart’s finale introduced Mephisto’s MCU role, Cohen hints the Marvel villain could appear again before Borat.

Sacha Baron Cohen hasn't exactly had the most conventional start to an acting career, beginning his career as a provocateur with original characters like Ali G, Borat Sagdiyev, and Bruno, all over-the-top personalities always looking to provoke reactions from their subjects… to great success. With four films featuring his signature characters and a much higher profile status, Cohen can't really get away with what he used to, so he decided to embrace more traditional roles, including his mysterious demonic character Mephisto, introduced in the Disney+ MCU series Ironheart. While promoting his upcoming Netflix comedy Ladies First, opposite Rosamund Pike, Cohen spoke to Screen Rant about his future in his signature roles.

Ironheart Star Sacha Baron Cohen on Who We'll More Likely to See First: Mephisto or Borat

When asked about who we'll more likely to see in a future project, "I think Mephisto. I don't know if Borat will ever return," Cohen said. Borat is one of his more famous characters, starting on television and then appearing in the 2006 mockumentary Borat! Cultural Leanings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. Its success was followed up by 2020's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Cohen worked on the first film from 20th Century Studios alongside director Larry Charles, while the 2020 sequel was with director Jason Wiloner for Prime Video. Cohen's projects often involved deception with the character "interviewing" his subjects under false pretenses to capture their genuine reaction. The actor went so far as to promote the films in character on various talk shows.

In Ironheart, Cohen was revealed as a surprise in the Chinaka Hodge-created miniseries in the season finale "The Past Is the Past." Appearing more human than his more demonic comic counterpart, it's revealed that he provided the means for Parker Robins (Anthony Ramos) to become The Hood with his hooded cloak, fulfilling his need for power, respect, and wealth. As Parker pleads with Mephisto for greater power, the demon agrees only if Parker can retain the cloak. Unfortunately for Parker, he loses it during his fight with Riri/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). Near the end of the season, Mephisto offers a separate deal with Riri, which she initially mistook for Dormammu, on the condition that her loved ones are left alone.

Since the miniseries was released in 2025, Marvel hasn't announced anything about its future, as it marked the final TV series of MCU Phase V. Ladies First releases on May 22nd.

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