Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: mary jane, Paul Rabin, peter parker

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane? (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)

A future for Peter Parker and Mary Jane... as well as Venom, Rae, Dylan, Flash,.. but not Paul (Venom #258 / Amazing Spider-Man #29 Spoilers)

Article Summary Mary Jane and Peter Parker finally get a long-overdue heart-to-heart in Venom, hinting at a possible romantic reset.

Mary Jane is still dealing with Paul’s death, as Venom and Amazing Spider-Man reveal the fallout from both angles.

Venom ties directly into Amazing Spider-Man, with Mary Jane, Peter, Dylan and Flash sharing emotional aftermath.

Mary Jane’s choices around Venom and Torment raise major questions, while Peter faces his own dangerous changes.

Today sees the publication of Venom #258 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez and Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods from Marvel Comics. And Peter Parker's life is all over the place… and coming out of the Spider-Man/Venom event Death Spiral, they are all still rather living in each others pockets, continuity-wise.

So in Amazing Spider-Man, Mary Jane is packing up Paul's stuff… and avoiding Peter.

And in Venom, she is at his funeral, with Peter, Flash, Aunt May, Dylan, Robbie and the rest. Yeah, bet you all feel guilty for judging Paul Rabin now, eh, Spider-Man readers? Oh, wait, sorry, this is Venom, not Amazing Spider-Man.

This is Amazing Spider-Man, that's right, sorry, it's easy to get confused. And Shay comes second to Mary Jane…

Especially as in Venom, Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson are talking about stories that ran in Amazing Spider-Man.

Ones that were written by Joe Kelly. Who is still writing Amazing Spider-Man.

With Raelith still in love with Earth "culture"… in this case "How I Met Your Mother"… oh and Peter Parker of course.

The "Space Girlfriend" that Mary Jane Watson is talking about… and "let's see what happens?" "Right back at you?" That's what certain Spider-Man fans have waited decades to hear… and it happens in today's Venom instead. Flash comes second to Peter, it seems.

While Joe Kelly, in Amazing Spider-Man, is writing stories with Daredevil.

Albeit ones about Spider-Man's Spider-Sense, and how he might improve it.

While Peter Parker finds useful ways to use that Spider-sense to test his boundaries, literally.

Is that messing with the Spider-Sense? Daredevil has warnings for that as well.

Is that a Punisher tease? Who might be punished?

After all, is Mary Jane Watson now guilty of murder?

Or is Raelith guilty of the worst judgements about human males? Well, she does love smelling Peter Parker…

Yeah, ouch. From Mary Jane, to Gwen Stacy and back to Raelith again…

And talking of combat training…

If Mary Jane Watson could have stopped Venom from killing Torment, then she could also have stopped him from saying that… but what Mary Jane says to Venom is entirely different.

While Peter Parker has his own confessions to make…

Venom #258 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez and Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods are published today from Marvel Comics

Venom #258 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

THREE'S A CROWD! In the aftermath of Death Spiral, Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker have a long overdue heart-to-heart…but when the masks go on, Venom and Spider-Man have some unfinished business! And one way or another, this is going to lead to a BIG change for Venom and MJ!

THREE'S A CROWD! In the aftermath of Death Spiral, Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker have a long overdue heart-to-heart…but when the masks go on, Venom and Spider-Man have some unfinished business! And one way or another, this is going to lead to a BIG change for Venom and MJ! Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods

BEST FR(ENEMIES)! Spider-Man's best friend's life shattered by a terrible accident – and Peter Parker is to blame! Is there a new villain on Spidey's block?

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