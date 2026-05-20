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A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane? (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)

A future for Peter Parker and Mary Jane... as well as Venom, Rae, Dylan, Flash,.. but not Paul (Venom #258 / Amazing Spider-Man #29 Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Mary Jane and Peter Parker finally get a long-overdue heart-to-heart in Venom, hinting at a possible romantic reset.
  • Mary Jane is still dealing with Paul’s death, as Venom and Amazing Spider-Man reveal the fallout from both angles.
  • Venom ties directly into Amazing Spider-Man, with Mary Jane, Peter, Dylan and Flash sharing emotional aftermath.
  • Mary Jane’s choices around Venom and Torment raise major questions, while Peter faces his own dangerous changes.

Today sees the publication of Venom #258 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez and Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods from Marvel Comics. And Peter Parker's life is all over the place… and coming out of the Spider-Man/Venom event Death Spiral, they are all still rather living in each others pockets, continuity-wise.

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods

So in Amazing Spider-Man, Mary Jane is packing up Paul's stuff… and avoiding Peter.

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Venom #258 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

And in Venom, she is at his funeral, with Peter, Flash, Aunt May, Dylan, Robbie and the rest. Yeah, bet you all feel guilty for judging Paul Rabin now, eh, Spider-Man readers?  Oh, wait, sorry, this is Venom, not Amazing Spider-Man.

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods

This is Amazing Spider-Man, that's right, sorry, it's easy to get confused. And Shay comes second to Mary Jane…

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Venom #258 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

Especially as in Venom, Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson are talking about stories that ran in Amazing Spider-Man.

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Venom #258 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

Ones that were written by Joe Kelly. Who is still writing Amazing Spider-Man.

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods

With Raelith still in love with Earth "culture"… in this case "How I Met Your Mother"… oh and Peter Parker of course.

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Venom #258 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

The "Space Girlfriend" that Mary Jane Watson is talking about… and "let's see what happens?" "Right back at you?" That's what certain Spider-Man fans have waited decades to hear… and it happens in today's Venom instead. Flash comes second to Peter, it seems.

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods

While Joe Kelly, in Amazing Spider-Man, is writing stories with Daredevil.

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods

Albeit ones about Spider-Man's Spider-Sense, and how he might improve it.

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods

While Peter Parker finds useful ways to use that Spider-sense to test his boundaries, literally.

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Venom #258 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

Is that messing with the Spider-Sense? Daredevil has warnings for that as well.

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods

Is that a Punisher tease? Who might be punished?

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Venom #258 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

After all, is Mary Jane Watson now guilty of murder?

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods

Or is Raelith guilty of the worst judgements about human males? Well, she does love smelling Peter Parker…

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Venom #258 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

Yeah, ouch. From Mary Jane, to Gwen Stacy and back to Raelith again…

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods

And talking of combat training…

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Venom #258 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

If Mary Jane Watson could have stopped Venom from killing Torment, then she could also have stopped him from saying that… but what Mary Jane says to Venom is entirely different.

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Venom #258 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

While Peter Parker has his own confessions to make…

A Future For Peter Parker And Mary Jane (Venom & Spider-Man Spoilers)
Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods

Venom #258 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez and Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods are published today from Marvel Comics

  • Venom #258 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez 
    THREE'S A CROWD! In the aftermath of Death Spiral, Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker have a long overdue heart-to-heart…but when the masks go on, Venom and Spider-Man have some unfinished business! And one way or another, this is going to lead to a BIG change for Venom and MJ!
  • Amazing Spider-Man #29 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods 
    BEST FR(ENEMIES)! Spider-Man's best friend's life shattered by a terrible accident – and Peter Parker is to blame! Is there a new villain on Spidey's block?

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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