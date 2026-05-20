Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack | Tagged: Craft Recordings, jean claude van damme, timecop, Varèse Sarabande

The Original Timecop Soundtrack Is Being Re-Released

The sci-fi cult classic Timecop will see its official soundtrack re-released, remastered with newly expanded music and exclusive liner notes; it arrives this July digitally and on CD.

Article Summary Varèse Sarabande and Craft Recordings are re-releasing the original Timecop soundtrack on CD this July.

The expanded Timecop soundtrack adds newly expanded music, exclusive liner notes, and digital editions.

Mark Isham’s Timecop score blends emotional themes with aggressive, organic percussion and alien textures.

The Timecop soundtrack reissue includes 27 tracks, featuring suites, fan-favorite cues, and expanded material.

Varèse Sarabande and Craft Recordings have announced the next original motion picture soundtrack getting a re-release, as Timecop will be coming out this Summer. The team has taken the entire soundtrack from the Universal Pictures cult classic, composed by Mark Isham, and given it a remaster with exclusive liner notes and newly expanded music, as they will release it digitally and via CD for those who want to experience it as it once was. We have more details from the label below, as it's currently up for pre-order, set to be released on July 10, 2026.

The Full Timecop Soundtrack Arrives This July

Timecop marked a pivotal collaboration between Jean-Claude Van Damme and multi-hyphenate filmmaker Peter Hyams. Adapted from the Dark Horse comic, the story follows a time-traveling enforcer working to stop a power-hungry politician while unraveling the mystery of his wife's murder—helping propel Van Damme to a new level of Hollywood stardom. Those suspenseful and emotional stakes carry through in the hard-hitting, percussively pummeling score composed by Mark Isham, who'd previously scored Van Damme's Nowhere to Run as well as the evocative chase of The Hitcher.

A fan-favorite soundtrack for decades, Timecop is finally available again — expanded musically and featuring exclusive interviews. In his interview, Isham reflects on his unorthodox approach to the score: "I used very traditional and time-proven devices to make Timecop a really emotional piece of work while satisfying Peter's strong decision that the other part of the score would be completely unpredictable and unemotional", also noting that "It had a lot of prepared pianos that were recorded very, how shall we say, aggressively – like slamming piano lids and hitting piano strings. That poor piano! So those percussive sounds have a very organic feeling yet sound a little bit alien at the same time."

Timecop Soundtrack Tracklist

Time Cop (Main Theme) Dorsal Fins / Premonition (Suite) Lovemaking The Beating Atwood Jumps / Death Sentence (Suite) I Never Quit / Handsome Devil (Suite) A Love Lost In The Past 50,000 Volts The Launch To The Warehouse Parker's Punishment Warehouse Battle (Suite) Searching For Clues Manual Launch Ships In The Night Blood Test Menace At The Mall A Kiss From The Future It Has To End Tonight Sturm And Drang (Suite) Lousy Night To Be Out Justice In The Rain Meltdown A Friend Of The Family Present Perfect M10 M18A / M20 (Suite)

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