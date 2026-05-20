Posted in: Arcade, Games, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: Stern Pinball, transformers

Stern Pinball Launches Three New Transformers Pinball Machines

Stern Pinball has three new pinball tables called Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye, bringing classic franchise storylines and characters to the playfield.

Article Summary Stern Pinball unveils three Transformers pinball machines—Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition—available now.

Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye pits Autobots against Decepticons with missions inspired by the 1984 series.

Highlights include an animatronic Megatron, Soundwave ball lock, Optimus bash toy, Energon upgrades, and Dinobot team-ups.

The Transformers game adds The Touch, Peter Cullen and Frank Welker callouts, Insider Connected features, and a 750-unit LE.

Stern Pinball reveals an awesome new set of pinball tables this week, as they have revealed three new Transformers tables that are available now. The table is officially called Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye, as it brings the epic battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons to the genre with epic storylines taken from over the franchise's history and put into the monitor as you play. Three editions have been revealed, as is the case with most Stern titles, as they have the Pro Edition for $7k, the Premium Edition for $9.7K, and the Limited Edition for $13K. We have the full details from Stern below, along with images from the cabinets.

The New Transformers Pinball Tables Are More Than Meets The Eye

In Stern Pinball's Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye, players join Optimus Prime and the Autobots in their mission to stop Megatron and the Decepticons from stealing Earth's energy, conquering Cybertron, and dominating the universe. Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye pushes mechanical innovation to new heights with a fully animatronic Megatron robot toy with an articulated fusion cannon that rotates and fires pinballs back at players. Soundwave's cassette deck locks pinballs before launching them into high-intensity action while a custom sculpted Optimus Prime robot bash toy stands ready for battle, adding depth and spectacle to this world under glass that's …MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE.

Players will experience the ultimate battle between Autobots and Decepticons, and can store Energon Cubes to power up, team up with the Dinobots, collect Transformers Tech Spec cards, and prepare for a climactic battle against Megatron. Players embark on missions inspired by major story arcs from the original 1984 Transformers animated television series, and the machine integrates authentic video clips and story-driven missions that bring the brand's legacy to life.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie, the game includes a special mode featuring the iconic song "The Touch" by Stan Bush, custom call-outs from legendary voice actors including Peter Cullen (Optimus Prime) and Frank Welker (Megatron and Soundwave), and original music from Knights of Unicron.

Loaded with Stern Pinball's cutting-edge technology, Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye seamlessly blends physical and digital gameplay. Utilizing Stern's award-winning Insider Connected platform, the machine introduces a brand-new Cyber Coin wallet system, where players can earn Cyber Coins to unlock exclusive challenge modes. The machine also features a special challenge mode, "Prime Training," where Autobots guide players through the art of pinball mastery, and for the first time, includes a head-to-head experience that allows two players to compete simultaneously in real time.

Limited to 750 games globally, the highly collectible Limited Edition model includes the updated Expression Lighting System™ and Speaker Expression Lighting System with Transformers-themed game effects, a full-color mirrored backglass, full-color high-definition cabinet decals, exclusive custom pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, a signed Certificate of Authenticity, and a digital Insider Connected LE owner's badge on registration.

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