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The Armageddon Origin Boxes In Ultimate Impact & Wolverine (Spoilers)

The Armageddon Origin Boxes in today's Ultimate Impact: Reborn #1 launch and Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #4 finale (Spoilers)

Article Summary Ultimate Impact: Reborn #1 and Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #4 reveal the Origin Boxes as dangerous multiversal power sources.

Miles Morales’ misplaced Origin Boxes ignite a scramble across the Marvel Universe, with Spot and PrimeWarrior tied to the chaos.

Five ordinary people open Origin Boxes and gain game-changing items, including a vial, orb, diamond and shared Nega Bands.

Vin Lerner emerges as a new Wonder Man, while Wolverine’s Origin Box tease hints at bigger Armageddon fallout ahead.

Today sees the launch of Ultimate Impact: Reborn #1 (of 5) by Christopher Condon and Stefano Caselli and the finale Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #4 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky and Luca Maresca. And all of them are about the Origin Boxes brought by Miles Morales from the new Ultimate Universe to the 616 for safe disposal.

I do get the feeling that if he weren't Spider-Man, everyone would think Peter Parker and Miles Morales had ADHD. Maybe they do, everyone else does. Um, including me.

But as we have seen in Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon, super-soldier creating company Primewarrior also has one.

Maybe they are the employers of Spot? He comes for them after all…

Well, there you go. Multiversal objects of power they are. So who will be getting them?

Okay, so even without the Origin Box, Vin Lerner is a Wonder Man. But there are more…

Paulina, the frustrated journalist working under the Orson Boothe Media thumb…

The frustrated Orson Boothe media mogul who pulled the Donaldson piece on this investor Claudia Burton's say so…

Loia and Max, a YA graphic novel just waiting to happen. All people without power. And open books, waiting for their power fantasies to be fulfilled. And what will these Origin Boxes do?

Make them killers?

The Super Soldier programme does have a history of that after all.

But as Spot gets hit by Miles Morales' Venom Blade while in his teleporting dimensions, the Origin Boixes take a trip.

Not far, but far enough.

Did one appear over in PrimeWarrior's reception, maybe? Because, as Wolverine looks inside one Origin Box…

Our five take a look inside theirs.

Vin geta a vial. Pauline, an Orb. Orson, a diamond. And Max and Loia get… Quasar Nega Bands? Shared between the two. And while we may not know what is inside Wolverine's Origin Box and what it does… we do get to meet our new Wonder Man.

Looking good, Vin… Ultimate Impact: Reborn #1 by Christopher Condon and Stefano Caselli, and Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #4 by Chip Zdarsky and Luca Maresca are published today by Marvel Comics.

Ultimate Impact: Reborn #1 (of 5) by Christopher Condon, Stefano Caselli

THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE'S LEGACY LIVES ON! MILES MORALES returned from the Ultimate Universe with a plan: safeguard the ORIGIN BOXES – catalysts for the creation of new super heroes – before they fall into the wrong hands! But the secret is out as Miles' battle over the boxes engulfs the entire Marvel U! This May, Chris Condon (ULTIMATE WOLVERINE) and Stefano Caselli (ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER) team up to create stunning and unforgettable new characters on both sides of a conflict that will shape the future of the 616!

THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE'S LEGACY LIVES ON! MILES MORALES returned from the Ultimate Universe with a plan: safeguard the ORIGIN BOXES – catalysts for the creation of new super heroes – before they fall into the wrong hands! But the secret is out as Miles' battle over the boxes engulfs the entire Marvel U! This May, Chris Condon (ULTIMATE WOLVERINE) and Stefano Caselli (ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER) team up to create stunning and unforgettable new characters on both sides of a conflict that will shape the future of the 616! Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #4 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca

THE EXPLOSIVE FINALE LAUNCHES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE INTO ARMAGEDDON! All of the pieces are falling together – PRIMEWARRIOR's attempt to create the next great super-soldier has brought together some of the past's greatest successes, from WOLVERINE to NUKE to DAVID COLTON, A.K.A. CAPTAIN AMERICA! As the final puzzle piece clicks into place, the stage is set for the next AVENGERS epic! Wolverine must make a choice that will have ramifications for the entire Marvel Universe – YOU CAN'T MISS THIS ISSUE!

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