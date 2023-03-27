Summer Of Symbiotes Puts Its Towels Down On The Loungers Marvel has been promising a Summer Of Symbiotes since last year, and has been growing titles leading up to it for Venom's 35th anniversary.

Marvel has been promising a Summer Of Symbiotes since last year, and has been growing titles leading up to it, such as Carnage and Red Goblin. But now there will be more, for Venom's 35th anniversary. And have released this promotional image by Phillip Tan and Scott Williams in the manner of Marvel's swimsuit pinups of the '90s. And it wants to talk about this ahead of DC Comics' Knight Terrors.

VENOM

"Crafted by a mastermind team of Al Ewing and Cafu and others, Venom's current ongoing series will continue to explore the transformative journeys of both Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock. A saga spanning time and space, Eddie has come face to face with the worst parts of himself in the form of new villain Bedlam while Dylan has followed in his father's footsteps, embracing his own symbiote and becoming a new Marvel hero. And this summer, their symbiote family is about to grow even larger…"

CARNAGE

"The most terrifying villain in the Marvel Universe has returned! Cletus Kasady is back in Alex Paknadel and Francesco Manna's CARNAGE ongoing series. With a renewed purpose, Venom's psychotic offspring is ready to unleash his vengeance on an unsuspecting Marvel Universe and ascend to a glorious new role. After he takes care of Miles Morales, of course."

EXTREME VENOMVERSE

"In the same spirit of Edge of Spider-Verse, this landmark new series will take readers to uncharted corners of the symbiote hive with brand-new stories by all-star creators! Witness jaw-dropping turning points for symbiote icons and see never-before-seen Venoms bear their fangs for the very first time including the debuts of a symbiote-hosting Felicia Hardy, a Venom samurai, a Venom spaceknight, and more!"

RED GOBLIN

"Spinning out the pages of VENOM, a deadly new Goblin takes to the night sky in this ongoing series by writer Alex Pakandel and Marvel Stormbreaker Jan Bazaldua. On stands now, the thrilling saga stars Normie Osborn who's received his own symbiote and embraces his grandfather Norman's legacy by becoming the Red Goblin! But will Normie fulfill his dark destiny as an Osborn – or will he and his symbiote strive to make a difference for the better?"

CARNAGE REIGNS

"A brutal crossover between MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, CARNAGE, and RED GOBLIN pits Miles Morales against Carnage in what promises to be Miles' darkest battle yet. With his soul trapped within the Extrembiote Armor created by Tony Stark during King in Black, Cletus has the means to level an untold amount of chaos on New York City. But like any good Tony Stark invention, the Extremis coursing through Cletus' symbiotic veins needs POWER, and that means Cletus is HUNGRY. Good thing Brooklyn's very own Spider-Man is there to stand in his way!"

CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY

"The mother of all symbiote stories from writer Sabir Pirzada and artist Francesco Mortarino, starring Liz Allen as the new Misery! The limited series kicks off when the Life Foundation symbiotes, Toxin and the others, are mysteriously stolen! But by whom? And WHY?! Regardless, it's up to Liz to save the symbiotes before they can fall into the wrong hands – and unleash untold havoc across the Marvel Universe!"

EDGE OF VENOMVERSE INFINITY COMIC

"Even Marvel Unlimited isn't safe from the SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES! Learn about an exciting upcoming symbiote series coming to Marvel Unlimited at the Marvel Comics: Spider-Man & the Venomverse Panel at C2E2 2023!"

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE

"It's all leading to this! The epic adventures above are spiraling towards an explosive destination, and not all your favorite symbiotes will survive the journey. The Carnage symbiote is more bloodthirsty than ever and heads to the multiverse for its greatest killing spree yet. But what is it after? Find out more when this upcoming limited series is announced at the Marvel Comics: Spider-Man & the Venomverse Panel at C2E2 2023!"

And here are the related solicitations from June…

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #7

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE LAST LOOK VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"CARNAGE REIGNS" – Part SIX!

CLETUS KASADY's unleashed maximum carnage upon NYC with the awesome power of his new Extrembiote, and the only one left to stand in his way is MILES MORALES, who may have stumbled upon Cletus' one weakness – which means Cletus will stop at nothing to put Miles down for good. To have a chance at stopping him, Miles will need help from the most unexpected allies…Cletus got an upgrade – why can't Miles?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

RED GOBLIN #5

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) Cover by InHyuk Lee

Connecting Variant Cover

by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by STEPHEN MOONEY

"CARNAGE REIGNS" – Part Four!

Cletus Kasady is back in New York and more powerful and bloodthirsty than ever! Normie Osborn, meanwhile, is eager to prove himself as the new RED GOBLIN! But when that eagerness puts him on a collision course with Carnage, Normie and his symbiote will emerge from this issue forever changed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE #14

ALEX PAKNADEL (W)

FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

Cover by KENDRICK "kunkka" LIM

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER

BY RYAN STEGMAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

"CARNAGE REIGNS" – Part FIVE!

As Cletus Kasady's hunger has grown, so has his ambition. With a certain wall-crawling hero dead in his wake.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE REIGNS OMEGA #1

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Connecting Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE • Variant Cover by TBA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"CARNAGE REIGNS" – Conclusion!

Cletus Kasady finally gets what he's been after and unlocks new and terrifying possibilities with his Extrembiote armor – and sets the stage for the next VENOM epic! Miles Morales can call in all the backup he wants – but don't he and his super-hero pals get it yet?! CARNAGE RULES!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY #2 (OF 5)

SABIR PIRZADA (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A) • Cover by SKAN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

THE MOTHER OF ALL SYMBIOTE STORIES!

The Life Foundation symbiotes, Toxin and the others, have been STOLEN! But by whom? And WHY?! Regardless, it's up to Liz to save the symbiotes before they can fall into the wrong hands – and unleash untold havoc across New York!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #3 (OF 5)

TARAN KILLAM, JED MACKAY, TY TEMPLETON & MORE! (W) • ROD REIS, DANNY EARLS, NELSON DANIEL & TY TEMPLETON (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO

Face front, Venomaniacs! EVEN MORE vicious and violent Venoms enter the fray!

• FIRST! TARAN KILLAM and ROD REIS unite to pay a visit to the Old West and introduce you readers out there in Mighty Marveldom to an all-new Madame Venom – a femme fatale who'll leave even the roughest and toughest outlaws shaking in their boots!

• THEN! Your new favorite comic book writer, Jed MacKay, and Marvel newcomer Danny Earls, unite to tell a tale as old as time – literally! Together, they'll introduce a brand-new, prehistoric and primal vision of Venom!

• AND! What? You thought we forgot VENOM SPACEKNIGHT?! WE WOULD NEVER! But if he's your favorite Venom ever, you better keep your fingers crossed – because not every Venom is making it out of this saga alive.

• PLUS! Another round of DAILY BUGLE funnies from comics legend Ty Templeton – this time with a symbiotic spin!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99