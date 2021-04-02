Superman #1 CGC 3.0 Sells for Record $310,111 at ComicConnect

As we mentioned in a recent post about the $250,000 sale of a Daredevil #1 CGC 9.8, 2021 has been a banner year for the vintage comics market in the early going, and ComicConnect has recently booked a number of other noteworthy sales of key issues including Batman #1, More Fun Comics #73, (the first appearance of Aquaman, Green Arrow, and Speedy) and others. But perhaps most interesting among this group is the $310,111 sale of a Superman #1 CGC 3.0 — a record price for the sale of a copy of the issue in this grade. The Summer 1939 cover-dated release by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster from DC Comics features the debut of one of the longest-running and most important titles in American comics history. The release contains the Superman stories from Action Comics #1-4, plus new material. Notably, the new two-page origin of Superman included here includes the first mention of Krypton and Superman's foster parents.

This $310,111 sale of Superman #1 CGC 3.0 is particularly noteworthy because copies of Superman #1 virtually never change hands in high grade. CGC 5.5 is the highest grade that a copy has sold for at public sale in over 20 years. The issue is even more rare in high grade than Action Comics #1. There are three copies of Action Comics #1 graded above 8.0 on the CGC census, while there are no copies of Superman #1 listed above that grade.

Other recent highlights from ComicConnect:

Batman #1 CGC 4.0 – $170,000.

Superman #1 CBCS 1.5 – $95,000.

Batman #2 CGC 9.0 – $76,000.

More Fun Comics #73, the first appearance of both Green Arrow and Aquaman – $100,000.

"Whether in our fixed price marketplace or in our auctions, investment collectors the world over turn to Metropolis and ComicConnect to handle high-profile sales," explained Vincent Zurzolo, COO of Metropolis Collectibles and ComicConnect. "Investors are constantly setting new records and Golden Age keys are getting snapped up by hungry buyers." ComicConnect recently recorded a new high sale price at grade for Batman #1 CGC 4.0 at $170,000. "Everybody knows and loves the Batman and Batman #1 has come into its own as an investment piece," Zurzolo added. "Undervalued for years, new buyers are flooding the market, driving up prices, carving the comic into a solid cornerstone for an investment collection." Superman #1 has spent decades at the top of want lists and ComicConnect sold two copies recently. "In our December auction, a Superman #1 CGC 3.0 hammered at $310,111 and in our marketplace a CBCS 1.5 went for $95,000," Zurzolo added. "One of my favorite books, More Fun Comics #73, featuring the first appearance of both Aquaman and Green Arrow, sold in the marketplace for $100,000. Collectors shouldn't hesitate to call or email me with their want lists. I have access to comics no one else does." Investors, Zurzolo noted, are also going after the first twenty issues of many of the biggest titles in the hobby. "We recently sold a copy of Batman #2 CGC 9.0 for $76,000, a 20% gain in value in just 3 months' time. The market is on fire." Call Vincent Zurzolo toll-free (888) 779-7377 or email robr@comicconnect.com for assistance with buying or selling your collection. The company offers an array of services to accommodate the needs of their clients. Call them to find out what they can do for you. ComicConnect's current auction ends April 12-16, 2021.