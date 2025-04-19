Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: superman

Superman #25 Preview: Lex Luthor's Memory Issues

Check out this preview of Superman #25, where Lex Luthor returns with his memory restored and ready to challenge Superman and Superwoman for control of Supercorp and Metropolis.

Article Summary Superman #25 hits stores on 4/23/2025, featuring the return of Lex Luthor with restored memories to challenge Superman and Superwoman

Oversized anniversary issue celebrates two years of Superman, connects to Summer of Superman, and sets up a new storyline

Multiple cover variants available, including artwork by Dan Mora, Rafael Grassetti, Guillem March, Jeff Dekal, and Brad Walker

Multiple cover variants available, including artwork by Dan Mora, Rafael Grassetti, Guillem March, Jeff Dekal, and Brad Walker

REMATCH OF THE CENTURY: SUPERMAN VERSUS LEX LUTHOR! Superman and Superwoman are still reeling from their epic battles against Doomsday and Time Trapper, but a bigger problem just appeared…Lex is back! Lex's memory was erased during the House of Brainiac arc, but now Superman's greatest enemy has returned with a twist, and he's ready for a fight to control Supercorp and Metropolis. Is this the end of Supercorp?! Prepare for a shocking oversize issue that celebrates the last two years of Superman, connects to the Summer of Superman, and sets up a brand-new storyline!

SUPERMAN #25

DC Comics

0225DC009

0225DC010 – Superman #25 Rafael Grassetti Cover – $6.99

0225DC011 – Superman #25 Guillem March Cover – $6.99

0225DC012 – Superman #25 Jeff Dekal Cover – $6.99

0225DC013 – Superman #25 Brad Walker Cover – $6.99

0225DC014 – Superman #25 Dan Hipp Cover – $6.99

0225DC015 – Superman #25 Blank Cover – $6.99

0225DC016 – Superman #25 Dan Mora Cover – $8.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Dan Mora, Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira (CA) Dan Mora

In Shops: 4/23/2025

SRP: $5.99

