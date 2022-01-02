Superman: Son of Kal-El #6 Preview: A Kent Always Pays His Debts

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. Jon Kent owes Jay Nakamura a dinner in this preview of Superman: Son of Kal-El #6, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #6

DC Comics

1021DC147

1021DC148 – SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #6 CVR B INHYUK LEE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Superman has recovered from the devastating attack against him. After the life-changing events of issue #5, Jon Kent and his new ally Jay Nakamura are ready to strike back. They are on a collision course with the type of power that is used to swatting problems out of the way. But Superman is not so easily swatted!

In Shops: 01/04/2022

SRP: $3.99

