Surprise Return In Final Arc of We Only Find Them When They're Dead

We Only Find Them When They're Dead artist Simone Di Meo has been increasingly in demand thanks to his distinctive style, use of extreme angles, and striking colors. DC even upgraded his first Batman cover for issue #125, which kicks off Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jiménez's run in July, with an acetate overlay to show off the intricate and swoonworthy design. That's just the latest, as Di Meo's art has been gracing numerous other DC covers including Robin, Future State: Gotham, DC vs Vampires, and Justice League. Di Meo's signature move is the dramatic incorporation of series titles into his cover images, most recently found on covers for hit series like Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano's Grim, Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora's Once & Future, and Kyle Higgins' Supermassive over at Image.

But this signature style really began with Di Meo's covers for We Only Find Them When They're Dead, his Boom Studios series with Al Ewing. Those striking covers got him an Eisner Award nomination for "Best Cover Artist" in 2021. Easily Ewing's most ambitious work to date, the series was also nominated for "Best New Series" that year. The heady sci-fi epic was also the publisher's highest selling creator-owned launch of 2020 and continues to be a top-seller in both single issues and collections for Boom alongside series like Once & Future. We Only Find Them When They're Dead returns for its third and final arc in June. The interstellar series once again jumps forward 50 years in its timeline, as it did with the second arc, to reveal the final chapter of humanity's discovery and subsequent obsession with giant dead space gods. Thanks to the time jump, with each arc, Di Meo has to impressively design an (almost) entirely new cast of characters and update the world.

For each run of "We Only Find Them When They Are Dead", having a time jump of 50 years from each other, I had to work on always different character designs, with changes in fashion and costume shapes.

I really had a LOT of fun! if you want to know them, read the third run! 😉😉 pic.twitter.com/MlaCh3XSYw — Simone Di Meo (@SimoneDiMeo_) April 28, 2022

The only original cast member, Jason Hauer, now over 100 years old, is pursuing a desperate last shot to unlock the secrets of the dead gods that will take the story to the edge of the universe. And while the time jump provides an easy jumping on point for new readers, as we understand it, issue #11 also rewards longtime readers with the surprise return of a character from the beginning of the series. Who is it, and what does that mean for the finale of the series? Curious readers will want to reserve their copy of We Only Find Them When They're Dead #11 by the time Final Order Cutoff closes on this coming Monday, May 30th.

I'm honored to show you something very special for me.

My first BATMAN cover.🦇🦇 I'm really happy that this cover is for the launch of the incredible new creative team @zdarsky and @JorgeJimenezArt. Thanks SO MUCH @Ben_Abernathy Variant for Batman #125 out in July! @DCComics pic.twitter.com/it1nMQLOw8 — Simone Di Meo (@SimoneDiMeo_) February 25, 2022