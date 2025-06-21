Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: doug braithwaite, robert venditti

Survive and Cul-De-Sac in Bad Idea's Full September 2025 Solicits

Survive, Cul-De-Sac and Hero Trade launch in Bad Idea Comics' Full September 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Bad Idea Comics launches Survive #1 by Robert Venditti and Doug Braithwaite in September 2025.

Cul-De-Sac #1 debuts, featuring a suburban vampire thriller from Mike Carey and Jonathan Wayshak.

Hero Trade Project Chimera #2 concludes Matt Kindt and David Lapham’s high-stakes action saga.

September 2025 lineup includes variants, horror, action, and signature Bad Idea exclusives.

Once upon a time, thirty years ago. I almost moved into the same flat as Doug Braithwaite in Plaistow, London. I don't think he ever knew this. Anyway, Survive #1 by Robert Venditti and Doug Braithwaite launches from Bad Idea Comics in their September 2025 solicits, as well as more Cul-De-Dac and the latest Hero Trade, with all the tiny and mirror variant nonsense that Bad Idea loves so much.

SURVIVE #1 (OF 4) CVR A JORGE FORNES

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Doug Braithwaite (CA) Jorge Fornes

The Russian Akula-class submarine's orders were simple: escort the cargo ship Turgenev across the Atlantic and safely deliver her to Cuba's shores. But someone aboard has a competing mission–sabotage. Now a fiery explosion has punched through its titanium hull, turning the once-prized vessel of the Russian fleet into a watery tomb. 100 ft down and sinking fast, two lone survivors remain, a Russian sailor and an American spy, the final combatants in a warzone only four hundred feet long and forty feet wide. Locked in heated battle, and buried under the weight of an entire ocean, each man is determined to kill the other before time runs out. But the fight to survive only starts on the ocean floor as these two men are pushed to their limits and beyond in a fight against each other, the deadliest environment on Earth, and their own military forces to complete their missions and make it out alive as the world hangs in the balance. $5.99 9/3/2025

CUL DE SAC #1 (OF 4) CVR A JONATHAN WAYSHAK

(W) Mike Carey (A/CA) Jonathan Wayshak

New York Times bestselling writer and master of the macabre, Mike Carey (LUCIFER, X-MEN) makes his long-awaited return to comic books, combining his powers with groundbreaking fine art illustrator Jonathan Wayshak (SPAWN: VIOLATOR) to deliver a nightmarish new vision for the horror genre. What lurking evil lies hidden at the end of the cul-de-sac? Nestled in a tucked-away corner of sleepy suburbia, the Kingsley, Herriman and Ortega families seemed like any other close-knit neighbors. So nothing seems amiss when Mrs. Kingsley piles all the neighborhood kids into the family RV for their annual summer camp-out. But in the dark of the woods, she unleashes a grisly, bloodcurdling display, revealing their families' shocking secret—their parents are vampires and they're eager to pass on their legacy. Now the children must choose—to join them and revel in their awesome dark powers or live out their lives as mortals. But when they return home, they confront a gruesome scene—their parents dead on the floor, brutally murdered by an elite squad of vampire hunters. And the hunters? They're looking to finish the job. Now the kids are on the run, chased by vampire hunters, the police, and even a shadowy cabal of their fellow vampires as they search for answers to unlock the secret of what they really are before their fates are sealed forever. $5.99 8/6/2025

HERO TRADE PROJECT CHIMERA #2 (OF 2) CVR A DAVID LAPHAM CONNECTING VAR

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) David Lapham

Action reaches a boiling point in New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and world-renowned artist David Lapham's (STRAY BULLETS) 64-page explosive finale to the two-part high-stake action thriller. A mole buried deep within Project Chimera threatens not only the organization, but the very lives of Trey and Trina, the twin teens with world-ending powers under their charge and on the brink. The two prime suspects? Hank and Ingrid, the twins' handlers, who are already hiding a dangerous secret from Chimera top brass: their affair. Feeling the heat, both will do whatever it takes to prove their own innocence–even if that means making the ultimate betrayal. With a devastating plot to kidnap the twins already in motion, Hank and Ingrid must face off to uncover the truth before the traitor succeeds in unleashing wanton destruction onto the world.

$5.99 9/3/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!