Swamp Thing #15 Preview: Greener Than Green

Swamp Thing is souped up with the power of Green Lantern in this preview of Swamp Thing #15, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

SWAMP THING #15

DC Comics

0522DC156

0522DC157 – Swamp Thing #15 Charlie Adlard Cover – $4.99

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Mike Perkins

The Earth stands on the precipice of destruction as the Parliament of Trees considers a truly dangerous proposal from the Pale Pilgrim. Now Swamp Thing is all that stands between the natural world and Armageddon…or is he? Enter Trinity—an unprecedented being created by humankind's most destructive moment who may prove to be our only hope of salvation.

In Shops: 7/26/2022

SRP: $3.99

