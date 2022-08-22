Tales of the Human Target #1 Preview: Booster Gold v. Superman

Learn why Booster Gold is like Superman in Booster's own words in this preview of Tales of the Human Target #1. Check out the preview below.

Art by Mikel Janin, Rafael Albuquerque, Kevin Maguire and Greg Smallwood Building on the most critically acclaimed series of the year, Tom King and four of comics' top artists tell the tales of what happened before Chance drank Luthor's poison. Chance teams up with fan-favorite members of the JLI in four connecting mysteries that lead them to that fateful day when one them will kill the Human Target.

