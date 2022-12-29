Ted Anderson & Ollie Roswell Explore Gender in YA OGN Masked Princess

The Masked Princess, written by Ted Anderson and drawn by Ollie Roswell, is an upcoming YA graphic novel where "high-schooler Noel, cosplaying his childhood favorite character at an anime con, becomes an overnight hero after helping a fellow cosplayer, and ends up exploring his gender and discovering new aspects of his identity amid the backdrop of fandom and sudden fame". Ted tweeted out the news, saying "FINALLY I get to reveal this! I'm working on a graphic novel with the incredible @tinyufoboss and @Samia_Selene on edits!! It's called THE MASKED PRINCESS, it's about fandom, fame, and gender, and it'll be out from @01FirstSecond in 2025!!!"

Ted Anderson is a librarian, educator, and comics writer from Minnesota who now lives in Minneapolis, and has written comics – mostly My Little Pony, but also other licensed comics such as Adventure Time and Gumball, as well as creator-owned work such as Moth & Whisper, Orphan Age and The Spy Who Raised Me. Ollie Roswell is a comic artist and illustrator from South Florida now residing in Tucson, Arizona, who has worked on licensed comics such as Steven Universe and Goldie Vance as well as Weeds, Welcome To Wanderland and Witch Hazel & The Pumpkin Boy.

Samia Fakih at First Second has bought world rights to The Masked Princess and publication is set for 2025. Ted Anderson's agent Jennifer Chen Tran, now at Folio Literary Management, represented Anderson while at Bradford Literary, and Ollie Roswell's agent Paloma Hernando at Einstein Literary represented Roswell.

First Second Books is a prominent and ground-breaking American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. Who is as brill as her surname sounds.