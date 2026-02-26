Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Jazz Age Chronicles, substack, Ted Slampyak

Ted Slampyak Has Been Bringing Back Jazz Age Chronicles On Substack

Ted Slampyak has been bringing back Jazz Age Chronicles on Substack, and there is plenty to catch up with, right now

Article Summary Ted Slampyak is reviving his Jazz Age Chronicles comic series on Substack and Facebook for free.

Over 100 strips have been released since September, covering four story arcs with more on the way.

Jazz Age Chronicles blends 1920s detective adventures with magic, inspired by Call of Cthulhu.

Reader support on Substack could lead to print collections or brand-new Jazz Age stories soon.

Ted Slampyak is an American cartoonist best known for drawing the classic comic strip Little Orphan Annie from the late 1990s until its cancellation in 2010. Born in 1965 in Philadelphia, he graduated from Temple University's Tyler School of Art in 1987. Soon after, he created the comic series Jazz Age Chronicles, a period adventure mix of magic and detectives set in the 1920s–1930s, which originally ran from around 1988 to 1992 from EF Graphics and Caliber Comics, inspired by the role-playing game Call of Cthulhu. He revived the series as a webcomic in 2002-2006, first as part of the Modern Tales subscription site Adventurestrips.com until it folded, later as part of Graphic Smash, until that closed in 2012, and eventually memory-holed. Well, he has now started republishing the Jazz Age Chronicles that were never released in print, for free on his Facebook and Substack. So far, over 100 strips have been uploaded every weekday since September, across four arcs with more to come. Ted has said on Facebook that this could lead to a print edition or a new Jazz Age comic if enough people sign up to the Substack. The Power Of Silas Rourke starts here, No Escape starts here, Anne Howe starts here, and the current story Chicago starts here. And its gorgeous, don't you think?

A regular contributor and illustrator for The Art of Manliness blog and books, such as The Illustrated Art of Manliness, 100 Deadly Skills, and related survival/how-to titles, Ted Slampyak has also been a storyboard artist for films and TV such as Terminator Salvation, The Last Stand, The Space Between Us and more, and co-created Neil Gaiman's Mr. Hero from Tekno Comix. He contributed to Nat Gertler's The Factor (as did I) back in the day. Oh yes, and he was also one of the many artists used by Midjourney without credit or compensation… make it up to him by reading this.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!