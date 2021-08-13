Tee Franklin, Bobby Moynihan and Andrew Wheeler on DC Comics Special

DC Comics anthologies are always a place to look for upcoming DC Comics writers, and people who may already have big DC Comics projects planned. And in the 'Tis The Season To Be Freezin' Christmas anthology scheduled for December 2021 in their November solicitations includes several. That includes Tee Franklin, writer of Bingo Love and the current Harley Quinn Animated TV Series comics adaptation, and writing in the wider DC Comics continuity for the first time. Former Bleeding Cool columnist, Comics Alliance EIC, and JLQ creator Andrew Wheeler. Indie comics creator Rich Bernatovech of Drumfish Productions who has published his comics digitally before now, National Geographic Explorer and storyteller Tara Roberts, DC Animator supreme Alan Burnett, SNL star Bobby Moynihan, and some fellow called Paul Dini. It might be a good plan to see what else DC Comics has for them all in upcoming months…

'TIS THE SEASON TO BE FREEZIN'

Written by ANDREW WHEELER, RICH BERNATOVECH, TEE FRANKLIN, TARA ROBERTS, PAUL DINI, ALAN BURNETT, BOBBY MOYNIHAN, and others

Art by MEGHAN HETRICK, TRAVIS MERCER, YANCEY LABAT, and others

Cover by JEN BARTEL

Variant by POP MHAN

$9.99 US | 80 PAGES | PRESTIGE

ON SALE 12/14/21

Oh the weather outside is freezing, but these stories sure are pleasin'. So since you've no place to go, why not grab a sweater, pour a cup of hot cocoa, and stoke the fire…because these 10 tales are sure to lower the mercury! Join us as Harley Quinn and Blue Snowman ice out Hawkman, Batman fights the cold heart of Mr. Freeze, the JLQ don't stand a snowball's chance against Minister Blizzard, and the Flash and Superman team up to chill out Captain Cold. So warm your holiday heart with these freezin' feats of frosty fiction!

Meanwhile, here's what Tee Franklin and Max Sarin have planned for Harley and Ivy in November… very Lady And The Tramp.

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES—THE EAT. BANG. KILL TOUR #3

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art and cover by MAX SARIN

Variant cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 3 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/9/21

First dates are usually memorable, and Harley's is no different. When Hush decides to disrupt their date, Ivy takes action in a way Harley's never seen before. And will someone get rid of Gordon, please?!