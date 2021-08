DC Comics Full November 2021 Solicits – Not Only But Mostly Batman

It's time. DC Comics has their full November 2021 solicits and solicitations out and about for the direct market through Lunar and Diamond UK, with Batman comics, more Batman comics, even more Batman comics and occasionally Wonder Woman as well…

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.