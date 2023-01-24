Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #4 Preview: The Turtles embark on a Fantastic Voyage inside Master Spliter to save him from microscopic mousers in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #4.

This week, Bleeding Cool brings you a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #4. The Turtles embark on a Fantastic Voyage inside Master Spliter to save him from microscopic mousers in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #4.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #4

IDW PUBLISHING

OCT221761

OCT221762 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #4 CVR B GALLOWAY – $3.99

OCT221763 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #4 CVR C BRENDA CHI – $3.99

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Tim Lattie

During an excursion above the sewers, Splinter is injected with a miniaturized device designed by Baxter Stockman. As his sensei grows weaker, Donatello investigates and discovers Splinter is being attacked from the inside by microscopic mousers! Initial attempts to combat this infection fail, so Donatello makes the only rational decision: to shrink himself and the other Turtles down and fight the micro-mousers head on! Can the Turtles save Splinter? Or will they all fall to the tiny invaders? Find out in the fourth exhilarating episode of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures, "Big Trouble in Master Splinter"!

In Shops: 1/25/2023

SRP: $3.99

