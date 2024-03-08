Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Last Ronin, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II #1 Had 140,000 Orders

IDW Publishing also announced Batman-beating orders for the first printing of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution #1

Article Summary Last Ronin II Re-Evolution #1 orders surpass Batman, hitting 140,000.

First printing beats industry sales, second printing due May 15th.

IDW releases variant cover for the popular TMNT sequel series.

New York's fate at stake in next gen TMNT's epic narrative arc.

Bleeding Cool broke the news that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution #1 had gone to a second printing a couple of weeks ago, though IDW made it official and released a variant cover for it last week. But during which, IDW Publishing also announced Batman-beating orders for the first printing for the direct market via Penguin Random House and Diamond Comic Distributors at a whopping 140,000 orders. In comparison, Batman, the usual industry bestseller, is estimated to sell between 90-110,000 a month. The second print is published on the 15th of May and the second issue out on the same day.

TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR A ESCORZAS (RES)

IDW

DEC231050

(W) Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A/CA) Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

More than a decade after the Last Ronin defeated the Foot Clan, New York City finds itself in a state of steady decline. Now, the disparate gangs vie for economic and political control and that the chaos is taking its toll. It's clear to Casey Marie that if something isn't done soon, the city she knows and loves will be lost forever. So, whether they're ready or not, she and her young pupils must raise a new coalition and lead the charge to keep the peace. Witness the rise of the next generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they fight to restore peace to the streets they live below! Legendary TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman proudly presents the next epic chapter of The Last Ronin, reassembling the acclaimed creative team from the original monster bestseller for a second oversized, prestige format miniseries event! In Shops: Mar 06, 2024 SRP: $8.99 TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #2 CVR A ESCORZAS (MR)

IDW

FEB241069

(W) Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A/CA) Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

Casey Marie and the new generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have taken on the mantle of New York City's protectors, unaware that an insidious foe is preparing to spring a trap, plunging the city into violence and terror. With pockets of resistance gathering forces and information to fight back, the young Turtles learn about the bloody history of the Hamato Clan's fight against the Foot…as well as discover revelations about themselves that will shape their futures. The legacy continues as legendary TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman reassembles the acclaimed creative team for the next epic chapter of The Last Ronin! In Shops: May 15, 2024 SRP: $8.99

