PrintWatch: Justice League, Panther, Spider-Men, Avengers, Wolverine

PrintWatch: More printings for Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, Ultimate Black Panther, Spider-Men, Mad, Avengers, Weapon X & Wolverine.

PrintWatch: We have multiple printings for Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1-#4, Ultimate Black Panther, Spectacular Spider-Men, Mad Magazine, Avengers Twilight, Weapon X and Wolverine as well as some previously unreleased covers.

PrintWatch: Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong is seeing the first four issues heading back to press, for their final printings in periodical form. Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1 Third and Final Printing, Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #2 Second and Final Printing, Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #3 Third and Final Printing, and Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #4 Second and Final Printing will all be published for the 2nd of April. These are on top of the Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong: Monster-Sized Edition released in January, collecting the first two issues by Brian Buccellato and Christian Duce. Each of the new Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong printings will feature a connecting cover by Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero, utilizing promotional art from the series.

PrintWatch: Mad Magazine #36 gets a second printing with a slight amend, a red logo changing to green,foro its Taylor Swift cover, on sale for April the 2nd.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics has second printings for The Spectacular Spider-Men #1 with a Humberto Ramos cover and a David Marquez 1:25 variant for the 18th of April.

PrintWatch: Ultimate Black Panther #2 gets a Mateus Manhanini cover second printing which hasn't been released and a 1:25 Stefano Caselli variant which has, for the 18th of April. We also have the Avengers Twilight #2 third printing by Alex Ross for the 11th of April.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics also has unrevealed covers for a Wolverine #44 second printing for the 18th of April, and Weapon X-Men #1 second print.

PrintWatch: We also have the covers for the previously reported Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II #1 by Esau and Isaac Escorza, Ultimate Spider-Man #1 fourth printing cover by Marco Checchetto as well as confirming a blank cover variant, and the Ultimate Black Panther #1 third printing cover by Peach Momoko and the 1:25 by Stefano Caselli, as well as the covers to Spider-Punk Arms Race #1 by David Baldeon and the 1:25 variant by Ian Bertram, and the What If Venom #1 cover by Leinil Yu and the 1:25 variant by Paulo Siquieri.

