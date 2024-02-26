PrintWatch: Last Ronin II, Twilight, Spider-Verse & Beneath The Trees

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Marvel Comics | Tagged: avengers, Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees, Last Roin, printwatch, spider-verse

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics has sent Avengers Twilight #3 and Edge Of Spider-Verse #1 back to second prints. Avengers: Twilight #3 gets an Alex Ross cover which we have below, and Edge Of Spider-Verse #1 gets a Chad Hardin cover and a 1:25 second printing variant by Mahmud Asrar as well (which we don't yet), all published on the 3rd of April.

PrintWatch: IDW is sending Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II #1 back to a second printing before the first is published, with a new cover by Esau Escorza and Issac Escorza which we haven't seen yet. They have also sent two issues of Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees for more prints, with Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees #2 getting a third printing with a cover by Riley Rossmo. And Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #3 gets a second print with a cover by Jesse Lonnergan.

BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #2 3RD PTG

IDW

JAN247624

(W) Patrick Horvath (A) Patrick Horvath (CA) Riley Rossmo

Horrified to learn that she's not the only serial killer in Woodbrook-and insulted, frankly, by the rookie's flare for the dramatic-Samantha hits the pavement to silence the competition before they ruin her quiet, perfectly curated life. But the insufferable latte-chugging local busybody Cherry Gherkins is poisoning the town with her own theories about the murder, and things are about to get messy.

Grab a cup of cocoa and curl up with the second chapter of Patrick Horvath's twisted tale of a cozy animal community in crisis! Mature In Shops: Apr 03, 2024 SRP: $3.99

BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #3 2ND PTG

IDW

JAN247623

(W) Patrick Horvath (A) Patrick Horvath (CA) Jesse Lonergan

As Woodbrook quakes in terror, the killer runs free

The town now plans a funeral, instead of festivity

Sam has her suspicions, she'll follow her hunch

She better act fast, or more bones might go crunch

But Sam isn't afraid, she knows she'll solve the case

Because the killer doesn't know it, but they left a trace

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024 SRP: $3.99

TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 2ND PTG (MR)

IDW

JAN247625

(W) Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A/CA) Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

More than a decade after the Last Ronin defeated the Foot Clan, New York City finds itself in a state of steady decline. Now, the disparate gangs vie for economic and political control and that the chaos is taking its toll. It's clear to Casey Marie that if something isn't done soon, the city she knows and loves will be lost forever. So, whether they're ready or not, she and her young pupils must raise a new coalition and lead the charge to keep the peace. Witness the rise of the next generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they fight to restore peace to the streets they live below!

Legendary TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman proudly presents the next epic chapter of The Last Ronin, reassembling the acclaimed creative team from the original monster bestseller for a second oversized, prestige format miniseries event!In Shops: May 01, 2024 SRP: $8.99

AVENGERS TWILIGHT #3 2ND PTG ARTIST ALEX ROSS

MARVEL COMICS

JAN247897

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Daniel Acuna (CA) Alex Ross

Off the shores of New York City sits THE RAFT, a government facility full of secrets and danger! Can CAPTAIN AMERICA infiltrate it before the new IRON MAN gives him the same gruesome fate as TONY STARK? Rated T+In Shops: Apr 03, 2024 SRP: $4.99

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 2ND PTG ARTIST Chad Hardin

MARVEL COMICS

JAN247898

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Various (A) Travel Foreman, Eric Gapstur (CA) Chad Hardin

The now perennial Spider-Hit is back as we start the build to the biggest Spider-Versal story we've EVER DONE! We all know who Weapon X is, but WHO IS WEAPON VIII?! In their universe, when Weapon X escapes from his facility, they call on their greatest previous success to get him back. SPIDER-BYTE RETURNS! You may not have realized that the digital avatar Spider-Character who made her big screen debut in Across the Spider-Verse came from the comics first! She's back in comics now and you don't want to miss her! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 03, 2024 SRP: $4.99

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 2ND PTG 25 COPY INVC ARTIST Mahmud Asrar

MARVEL COMICS

JAN247899

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Various (A) Travel Foreman, Eric Gapstur (CA) Mahmud Asrar

