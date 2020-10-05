The Missing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Retailer Variant

Mammoth Comics is a small comic book store in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Who appear to have a little monster of a problem themselves. Artist Jon Mastajwood created retailer exclusive cover for the launch of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1, completed two weeks before the cover deadline.

However, when the store owners emailed their representative at IDW, Rosalind Morehead, to make sure everything was proceeding as expected, only to receive an automatic response that she was no longer at IDW. To contact one Blake Kobashigawa instead, which the store did. Only for Blake to inform the shop owner they had no Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles approval submission from Morehead since she had left the company and that they would not be able to accept his order.

Even though he had the e-mails, with finished Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artwork, and details confirming the exchange. When the store owner complained, IDW informed Mammoth that they "don't know what we can do for you."

Here's the rather spectacular approved cover by Jon Mastajwood that will no longer be used for a Mammoth Comics retail exclusive cover for TMNT: The Last Ronin. Might someone be able to find it a home? IDW did not provide comment when approached.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5)

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN200557

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

It's the TMNT event of 2020! Springing from the minds of TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird comes an epic like you've never seen before! In a future NYC far different than the one we know today, a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. Kinetic layouts from Eastman, inks from Esau and Isaac Escorza and a thrilling script full of surprises from longtime TMNT scribe Tom Waltz all combine to make this one of the most memorable TMNT stories you will ever read! Oversized in both format and page count, this is a perennial TMNT tale that can't be missed!" In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $8.99