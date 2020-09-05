Rosalind Morehead, Sales Manager, Direct Market, Out At IDW?

Rosalind Morehead has been Sales Manager, Direct Market at IDW Publishing since August last year, but it waa not her only stint at the publisher. She was Manager, Consumer Marketing at DC Comics from March 2017 to January 2018 before studying at San Diego City College. But she had a longer stint at IDW Publishing from 2013 to 2017, first as Marketing & PR Manager from August 2013 to November 2015, and then as Director of Sales at IDW Publishing to March 2017. And before that as Director of Sales for Mad Catz from July 2008 to January 2013.

However recent attempts at contacting her at IDW Publishing by retailers have resulted in the e-mail response "Rosalind Morehead is no longer with IDW Publishing" with requests that people contact Blake Kobashigawa instead, something Bleeding Cool has confirmed. Another big change to accompany the others? Just not one that makes it to the press releases. IDW did not respond to enquiries made last night.

Idea and Design Works was formed in 1999 by a group of comic book managers and artists that met at Wildstorm Productions including Ted Adams, Robbie Robbins, Alex Garner, and Kris Oprisko for an outsource art and graphic design firm. Each of the four was equal partners, owning 25%. With Wildstorm owner Jim Lee selling to DC Comics in 1999, Lee turned that company's creative service department, previously run by Adams, clients over to IDW. In 2001, Ashley Wood talked to them about publishing an art book, thus starting up IDW Publishing and Una Fanta was published in March 2002. Woods had Steve Niles send Adams some of his rejected screenplays. Adams selected one, 30 Days of Night, and paired him with artist Ben Templesmith for a comic adaptation as a three issue series, beginning in August 2002. It started a seven-figure bidding war between DreamWorks, MGM, and Senator International, with Senator winning and Sam Raimi attached to produce

In 2007, IDT Corporation purchased a 53% majority interest in IDW from the company's founders, removing Garner & Oprisko, while reducing Adams & Robbins to minority owners. In 2009, IDT proceeded to increase its interest to the current 76%, reducing Adams & Robbins's interest once again. Shortly afterwards, IDT created CTM Media Holdings via a tax-free spin-off. This new company consisted of the majority interest in IDW and CTM Media Group. Eight years later, on April 3, 2015, CTM Media Holdings announced it would continue operations under a new name, becoming IDW Media Holdings, which would continue to consist of the majority interest in IDW and CTM Media Group.

In 2019, the company went under financial difficulties and got help from JPMorgan Chase evaluating strategies to be profitable. In May 2019, IDW offered itself as an investor in Clover Press, a new independent publisher founded by Ted Adams (cofounder and former CEO of IDW) and Robbie Robbins (cofounder, executive vice president and art director at IDW).

Between April and May 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, IDW was forced to furlough and then layoff several employees, including Managing Editor Denton Tipton, Associate Publisher David Hedgecock, Senior Graphic Artist Gilberto Lazcano, Senior Graphic Designer Christa Miesner and Brand & Marketing Manager Spencer Reeve.

In July 2020, Chris Ryall announced to step down from his position of President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer to launch a new imprint named Syzygy Publishing, but he is still editor of future Locke & Key projects. Jerry Bennington was promoted to President, Jud Meyers was made Publisher, then let go days later and Nachie Marsham was promoted to Publisher, and Rebekah Cahalin was promoted to General Manager and Executive Vice President of Operations covering IDW Publishing, and Veronica Brooks was promoted to Vice President of Creative Affairs.