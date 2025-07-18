Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged:

Temporal, New Time-Travel Comic by Stephanie Williams & Asiah Fulmore

Temporal, a new Time-Travel comic by Stephanie Williams and Asiah Fulmore from Mad Cave Studios in October 2025... and then 2024...

Temporal is a new time travel comic book series by Stephanie Williams and Asia Fulmore, being published by Mad Cave Studios from the 1st of October 2025, and to be collected next year as a graphic novel in April 2026.They previously worked together on Batman: Brave And The Bold from DC.

TEMPORAL #1

Writer: Stephanie Williams – Artist: Asiah Fulmore

Colorist: DJ Chavis – Letterer: Becca Carey

Release Date: October 8th, 2025

Covers: Taurin Clarke, Khary Randolph

A retired time thief. A broken birthday promise. A cosmic chain reaction that could collapse the multiverse. Mad Cave Studios is proud to announce TEMPORAL, a wildly imaginative five-issue limited series from acclaimed writer Stephanie Williams (Nubia and the Amazons, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur), with incendiary interior art by Asiah Fulmore (Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld, Batman: The Brave and the Bold). Featuring vivid colors by DJ Chavis, letters by Becca Carey, and covers that crackle with energy—Cover A by Brooklyn-based illustrator Taurin Clarke and Cover B by Khary Randolph (Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood)—this series is a retrofuturistic thrill ride about motherhood, identity, and the dangerous pull of the lives we leave behind.

Once upon a time, Savannah and Marcus were the most skilled temporal thieves in the business, slipping through history to acquire rare artifacts. That was before they settled down, had a son, and built a quiet life together. Ten years later, as their son Harper celebrates his birthday, Savannah questions whether suburban bliss is enough. When Harper's disappointment over a replica gaming console triggers memories of her former life, Savannah makes a decision that could jeopardize everything she and Marcus have built. Against her husband's knowledge and her best friend's warnings, Savannah steps back into the portal for "one last job" – a simple mission to retrieve an original gaming console from the past. But nothing stays simple for long in a business where time is money. From acclaimed writer Stephanie Williams (NUBIA & THE AMAZONS, MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR: WRECK AND ROLL, THE RAVEN BOYS GRAPHIC NOVEL ADAPTATION) and rising comic artist Asiah Fulmore (AMETHYST: PRINCESS OF GEMWORLD and BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD) comes a thrilling new limited series about family, identity, and the dangerous allure of who we used to be. TEMPORAL explores what happens when your past and future collide—and the ripple effects that follow when you steal more than just objects from history.

Fans of Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paper Girls, Loki, and Saga will find themselves hooked on this fusion of heart and heist. Emotionally charged and cinematically paced, Temporal speaks to anyone who's ever questioned their place in the world they built—and whether there's still time to choose differently.

Stephanie Williams, a University of Illinois at Chicago graduate, has written comics including Nubia and the Amazons and Nubia: Queen of the Amazon for DC Comics, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur for Marvel Comics and recently adapted Maggie Stiefvater's NYT Bestselling YA novel, The Raven Boys, just out. Asiah Fulmore is a freelance illustrator known for her work on DC Comics Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld and the Windom's Family Time.

