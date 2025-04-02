Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: tfaw, Things From Another world

TFAW.Com To Close, Next Week's Subs Will Be Their Last

Article Summary TFAW.com to shut down on April 30, 2025, ending its online services after decades.

Last subscription and preorder processing day is April 9, 2025, for all pending orders.

In-stock orders close April 21, 2025; ensure all shipments by April's end.

TFAW's physical stores in Oregon and California to remain open for customers.

TFAW.com is the online shopping portal from the comic book chain Things From Another World, set up by Mike Richardson in 1980 initially as Pegasus Fantasy Books, a 400-square-foot store in Bend, Oregon, which expanded into an eleven-location chain at its height, still with stores in Milwaukie, Beavertob and Universal City, and birthed one of the biggest publishers of comic books today, Dark Horse Comics. However, it seems like their online subscription, preorder and order portal will no longer be available. In a letter sent to subscribers, they state;

"We regret to inform you that as of April 30, 2025, TFAW.com will be shutting down. The TFAW.com Team would like to sincerely thank you for your continued support, and for making us your comic shop. It's been a pleasure serving the comic community for over 25 years. Please note: our physical stores located in Milwaukie, OR, Beaverton, OR, and Universal CityWalk, CA will remain open, and we hope to continue serving you in person. Below are the relevant dates and how they will impact you. As of the announcement, we will start to remove future preorders that will be impacted by this site closure.

April 9, 2025, will be the last subscription and preorder processing day. Any pending preorders received will be processed this day, regardless of your shipping frequency. We will allow you to remove any preorders from your account regardless of the date they were added if you do not want this last shipment. You can accesses your pre-orders and special orders here: https://www.tfaw.com/preorders/manage/

April 21, 2025, will be the last day for In-Stock orders on the site so we can ensure all items will be shipped by April 30, 2025. You will be able to access your account up until that date.

On April 30, 2025, the site will go offline."

Notably, their 45 Year Anniversary Sale of 45% off is still ongoing...

