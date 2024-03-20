Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: infinity watch, thanos

Thanos Returns For Marvel's Infinity Watch, Out This Summer

As first posted by Bleeding Cool, Thanos is returning this Summer from Marvel Comics, with a new Infinity Watch series launching in June.

Article Summary Marvel unveils Infinity Watch series with Thanos, starting in June.

Derek Landy spearheads the event, with artists Larroca and Pichelli.

Infinity Stones are now intrinsic to new heroes and villains.

Event spans nine annuals, featuring iconic characters and newcomers.

As first posted by Bleeding Cool, Thanos is returning this Summer from Marvel Comics, with a new Infinity Watch series launching in June by Derek Landy, Salvador Larroca and Sara Pichelli in Thanos Annual #1 and then running through Marvel's Summer annuals.

The most coveted artifacts in the known universe have resurfaced, and this time they're bonded to the very bodies and souls of a few of Marvel's up and coming heroes and villains. For the Mad Titan, that just makes his hunt for them all the more sweeter. Across nine annuals starting with June's THANOS ANNUAL #1, witness the latest cosmos-shattering Infinity saga as celebrated icons and new fan-favorites battle it out to contain—or control—the limitless power of the INFINITY STONES. The blockbuster summer event will decide the fate of the stones and also culminate with the formation of a brand-new lineup of the stone's legendary guardians—the INFINITY WATCH. The INFINITY WATCH crossover will be spearheaded by acclaimed writer Derek Landy (Captain America/Iron Man). In addition to writing key chapters of the event, Landy will team up with artist Sara Pichelli on backup stories in each of the nine annuals that follow the creation and pursuit of the mysterious Death Stone-bearer who will be revealed in THANOS ANNUAL #1. The saga will follow up on previous Infinity Stone stories with the return of recent bearers including Star, Overtime, Prince of Power, Quantum, and Multitude, as well as introduce you to the new Mind Stone-Bearer for the first time! As they deal with their god-like powers and mistrust from their peers, Thanos, fresh off his own dramatic transformation in Christopher Cantwell's recent Thanos limited series, begins a bloody march to claim his dark destiny once more.

THANOS ANNUAL #1

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art by SALVADOR LARROCA & SARA PICHELLI

"INFINITY WATCH" PART ONE!

Welcome to INFINITY WATCH! Thanos goes off to find the INFINITY STONES, but he's in for a shock when he discovers that the Infinity Stones have been incorporated into actual people like Star, Quantum, Overtime, Prince of Power and Multitude! Wait, there are six Infinity Stones but only five people listed?! You don't want to miss the start of this Marvel Universe-shaking saga! On Sale 6/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art by RON LIM & SARAH PICHELLI

"INFINITY WATCH" PART TWO!

The Time Stone Bearer, a.k.a. Overtime, takes on Spider-man! It's tme travel vs. Spider-Sense as the Infinity Watch grows and the universe lands in deep deep trouble… PLUS, The Death Stone Bearer arrives as Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli's Annual-Linking story marches on with more surprises than you can handle! On Sale 7/3

IMMORTAL THOR ANNUAL #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by DAVID BALDEÓN & SARA PICHELLI

"INFINITY WATCH" PART THREE!

Faced with the menace of Utgard and a prophecy of his own doom, the son of Odin sought out the legendary Power Stone to aid his fight. Only two things were in his way. Firstly, the mighty Champion of the Universe – with strength to match Thor's own – was also questing for the stone. Secondly, the Stone is now inside a person – the Prince of Power! PLUS, Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli continue the journey of the Death Stone Bearer and the scar it will leave on the universe!On Sale 7/17

On crafting the latest Infinity Stones saga, Landy said, "When you write for Marvel it's all you can hope for to add your thread to the massive tapestry of stories that has been unfolding since 1961. To be asked, then, to spearhead this next chapter is a prospect beyond my paltry imagination. I get to work on characters I've never written before — Thanos! Hulk! — and drag them into the story beside the new generation of heroes like Ms. Marvel and Spider-Boy. Thankfully, there is absolutely no pressure because comic fans are a notoriously easy-going bunch who are prepared to forgive if—oh dear God."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!