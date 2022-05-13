The All-Nighter #6 Preview from ComiXology Originals

After a good Ecto Cooler bender, it usually takes us a good 48 hours to feel like ourselves again. But The All-Nighter, by Chip Zdarsky, Jason Loo, Paris Alleyne, and Aditya Bidikar, has been out of commission since January after publishing The All-Nighter #5! But the series is back next week with The All-Nighter #6.

The press release has the following to say about The All-Nighter #6:

The All-Nighter—by the Eisner award-winning creative team that brought you AFTERLIFT—writer Chip Zdarsky, artist Jason Loo, colorist Paris Alleyne, letterer Aditya Bidikar, and editor Allison O'Toole—is back! The acclaimed comic book series about vampires who moonlight as superheroes continues with issue #6, arriving on May 17, 2022 from Comixology Originals, the exclusive digital content line of Comixology, an Amazon company. Welcome to The All-Nighter, the only diner in town run by covert superheroes (who are also secretly vampires). With Ian missing and Cynthia running the diner, tensions are running high. Alex and Joy are stuck covering shifts when they'd rather be out fighting bad guys. To make things worse, people start disappearing just as a new superhero team arrives in town—could the two be related? The All-Nighter is currently in development as an original series for Amazon Studios with executive producer Jordan Feiner. The All-Nighter Volume 1 is available in paperback from Dark Horse Books.

Here's what Chip Zdarsky has to say about The All-Nighter #6, the name of which the SEO box at the bottom of the article composing screen tells us we need to mention at least one more time after this:

I'm thrilled to be continuing this story with Jason! He's become quite popular these days and has more than once said, "who are you again" when I email him, so the fact that he's delivering the best work of his career on volume two of The All-Nighter is fantastic! I think every comic book reader in the world should be reading this book, that's just my humble opinion!

And here's what Jason Loo has to say about The All-Nighter #6 (there we go, now the checkbox is "green"):

YEAH!!! Some of my best work IS in this volume! Chip and I are having a huge blast as we dive deeper into The All-Nighter series with our versions of the classic monsters and I think readers are going to love this series even more. Also, working with the ORIGINAL Bat-Man has been a dream come true!

Check out a preview below.